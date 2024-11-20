Allen Lund Company Celebrates 20 Years with Navidad en el Barrio

Since 2004, the Allen Lund Company has supported the efforts of Navidad en el Barrio. Established in 1972 by former NFL player Danny Villanueva, local Hispanic radio, and students from UCLA, the organization is dedicated to helping underserved families around the Los Angeles area by providing the makings for a Christmas dinner.

“20 years is a big commitment, and that’s how long the Allen Lund Company has supported Navidad en el Barrio. It started with a few trucks moving donations. Now, we coordinate almost all the donated food, plus provide the logistics to the warehouse. We even organize volunteers at several locations on Saturday, December 14th, to assemble and hand out the grocery bags to thousands of the most in-need families in Southern California thanks to the generous donations of many individuals and companies,” said Nora Trueblood, Director of Marketing and Communications at ALC.

The Allen Lund Company appreciates our Navidad donors immensely for their generosity in helping a great cause.

Below is a list of sponsors from last year’s efforts.

2023 Navidad en el Barrio donors:

“At Allen Lund Company, logistics is what we do best – but our favorite logistics services are those done to help others through our ‘Acts of Kindness’. For 20 years now, we have been working with great organizations, including Catholic Charities, St. Vincent De Paul, Navidad en el Barrio, many customers, and our employees who volunteer to build and distribute tens of thousands of grocery bags full of much-needed food for members of the community. As a member of the Catholic Charities board, I see firsthand how this labor of love impacts the families and strengthens all involved in this wide-ranging endeavor. We look forward to many more years of putting the ‘Happy’ in Happy Holidays,” said Kenny Lund, Executive Vice President of ALC Logistics.

This year, donations will be distributed on Saturday, December 14. The need is great, if you would like to help, please contact Nora Trueblood via email at nora.trueblood@allenlund.com.

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers nationwide to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight.

