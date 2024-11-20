Four Star Fruit Announces Strategic Partnership with Agrolatina to Enhance Import Table Grape Portfolio

Delano, California — Four Star Fruit, a leading grower and marketer of conventional and organic table grapes, is proud to announce a new marketing agreement with premier Peruvian table grape grower, Agrolatina. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Four Star’s import table grape portfolio, ensuring access to the best quality growers, exclusive varietals, and advanced packing facilities available in the industry.

“Successfully executing an import program for our retail partners involves many critical elements. Agrolatina’s exceptional varietals and superior quality table grapes set the industry standard. Best-in-class partnerships like this one empower Four Star to meet and exceed consumer demands. With four generations of farming expertise, we know that excellence begins in the vineyard,” said Jack Campbell, President of Four Star Fruit.

Four Star Fruit’s commitment to delivering the highest quality fruit to customers during the South American import window remains unwavering. This partnership with Agrolatina, renowned for its exceptional varietals and top-tier table grape quality, aligns perfectly with Four Star’s mission.

“As table grape marketers, we constantly face the challenge of competing with consumers’ numerous fresh fruit choices. Offering high-quality grapes that deliver an exceptional eating experience is essential to ensuring consumers consistently return to our category, even amidst other options,” added Justin Dixon, Director of Imports at Four Star Fruit.

Founded in 2001, Agrolatina began as a modest producer of white onion and paprika at Fundo Don Pepe. Today, it has grown into a prominent agro-exporter with over 2,000 hectares in production. Situated in the fertile regions of Ica and Nazca, Agrolatina specializes in table grapes, avocados, and pomegranates.

“At Agrolatina, we pursue the highest international standards for our fruit, ensuring unparalleled quality and excellence. We are excited about the marketing partnership with Four Star Fruit, a company that not only shares our vision but embodies the same unwavering commitment to their customers,” states Juan Pablo Chirinos, President at Agrolatina.

The partnership will provide Four Star Fruit access to exclusive Sun World/IFG breeding varieties such as Autumn Crisp, Sweet Globe, Ivory, Allison, Jack Salute, Timco, Sweet Favors, Candy Dreams, Cotton Candy, and Candy Snaps. Additionally, Agrolatina boasts the largest packing facility in Peru, capable of handling a robust amount of clamshells and special packs to cater to retail partners.

To learn more about Four Star Fruit and Agrolatina, please visit their websites at https://www.corpagrolatina.com/ and https://www.fourstarfruit.com/ or contact your sales representative.

About Four Star Fruit, Inc.

Four Star Fruit has been in table grape production as a grower-shipper since 1987. The company is family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Four Star produces remarkable premium conventional and organic grapes, including the trademarked Pristine® variety. Their fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys and internationally in Peru, Chile, and Mexico. Their top-of-the-line facility allows for innovation and flexibility in packaging. Four Star farms thousands of acres of grapes annually while carefully ensuring each bunch’s quality from planting to harvest, packing to shipping.