DJ Forry Announces Table Grape University

DJ Forry rolls out the first Table Grape University designed to help educate store level produce teams on how California table grapes are grown.

“For fifty years now the DJ Forry Company has been fortunate enough to be able to provide California table grapes to all points across the globe. We’ve discussed for some time how we might better serve the produce community that has provided so much to our company. After much discussion, we determined the best way forward would be to develop a program to help educate folks on the front line of retail on how the grapes they stock every day are grown. It’s one thing to see a brand on a box, it’s another thing entirely to be able to relate to a customer what goes into raising that box of grapes. What better way to accomplish that task than to develop an educational platform to teach how grapes are grown. So that’s what we did with Table Grape University.” Said Mike Forry, President of DJ Forry.

Table Grape University will utilize a series of videos as teaching tool.

“Table Grape University will utilize a series of videos to teach store level produce department team members the various stages associated with the agricultural processes involved in growing table grapes. Each video will run for a specified time period and will be followed by a short test. Upon the successful completion of the course, each graduate will have their name listed on our website, be celebrated on our social media platforms, and receive a certificate of completion. The school year has already begun, and we look forward to graduating our charter class.” said VP of Marketing, Ray England.

About DJ Forry

California-based DJ Forry is a provider of fresh produce, with a primary focus on California table grapes, persimmons, pomegranates, and pomegranate arils. The company’s customers include multiple domestic retailers along with an extensive export base. The company works with multiple family owned and operated farms in California to deliver the right products at the right price to both the domestic and export markets offering farmers an innovative, reliable, and profitable way to get their products to market. Look here to find out more about Table Grape University.

For More Information Contact Mike Forry at 559-638-0124, or Ray England 205-369-4381.