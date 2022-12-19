Four Star Fruit Reflects on the Concluding California Grape Season

Delano, California — Four Star Fruit is a premier full-service grower and marketer of year-round table grapes. The company is finishing the California grape season strong and transitioning to the Peruvian and Chilean import season, beginning harvest this month.

The California growing season this year was tumultuous due to the extremely hot weather creating problematic growing conditions and higher input costs, resulting in a strain on retail prices. Overall, from positive consumer feedback, Four Star Fruit saw success with their propriety Pristine® and Holiday® seedless grape varieties this season.

“At Four Star Fruit, we take pride in being able to provide premium fruit 52 weeks a year,” says Jack Campbell, President of Four Star Fruit. “Our team is continually developing and expanding our grape offerings, so be on the lookout for our new high-flavor varieties in 2023!”

As the company looks towards future growth, they announced an increase in their southern hemisphere volume by 20% for 2023. Four Star Fruit offers conventional and organic grapes in a variety of pack styles, including sustainable options, catering to current customer and consumer preferences. To learn more about Four Star Fruit, visit their website at www.fourstarfruit.com.

About Four Star Fruit, Inc.

Four Star Fruit has been in table grape production as a grower-shipper since 1987. The company is family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Four Star produces remarkable premium conventional and organic grapes, including the trademarked Pristine® variety. Their fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys and internationally in Peru, Chile, and Mexico. Their top-of-the-line facility allows for innovation and flexibility in packaging. Four Star farms thousands of acres of grapes annually while carefully ensuring each bunch’s quality from planting to harvest, packing to shipping.