BLOOM FRESH Appoints Josep Jove Estiarte as CEO

BLOOM FRESH, the world’s leading fruit breeder of table grapes, cherries, and raisins, is delighted to announce the official appointment of Josep Jove Estiarte as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Estiarte has been serving as Interim CEO and Chief Innovation Officer since February 2024.

With over 20 years in the fresh produce industry, Estiarte first joined AMFRESH in 2002 and played a pivotal role in the development and international expansion of SNFL Group. His leadership has been instrumental in driving innovation and market growth.

Josep, CEO of BLOOM FRESH, stated: “I am honored to officially lead BLOOM FRESH as CEO. I am confident in the positive impact our robust pipeline of innovative varietals will have on growers and consumers alike. With our extensive portfolio and genetic expertise, we are set to deliver flavorful, high-antioxidant, and sustainable fruit varieties. Our commitment to innovation will continue to drive growth and satisfaction across the industry. I am grateful for the support from our licensees and excited about our thriving future.”

Alvaro Muñoz, CEO of AMFRESH and majority owner of BLOOM, expressed his full support for Josep’s appointment: “Josep is the essence of BLOOM FRESH. His deep understanding of growers’ challenges, market potential, and consumer needs has been instrumental in our success. The board and I have complete confidence in his leadership to steer BLOOM FRESH towards new heights, ensuring we continue to deliver popular, healthy, and delicious table grapes to the world.”

Carl Johan Renström, representative of EQT Future, the private equity owner of BLOOM, also endorsed Josep’s leadership: “Josep’s extensive experience and strategic vision make him the ideal leader for BLOOM FRESH. We are excited to support him as he continues to innovate and drive the company towards a sustainable and prosperous future.”

The BLOOM Board of Directors is fully committed to Josep Jove Estiarte as CEO, confident in his ability to drive the company forward with a focus on sustainability, quality, and market leadership. Under Estiarte’s leadership, the company will continue to lean into innovation, utilizing natural and non-GMO breeding practices to create exceptional value for its licensed growers, marketers, and employees worldwide.

