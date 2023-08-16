Honeybear Brands’ Early Apple of the Season Captures Shoppers’ Hearts and Early Season Sales

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands, a leading grower, packer, shipper, and developer of premium apples, is pleased to put the first apple of the anticipated season into retailers’ hands and shoppers’ carts. First Kiss is produced in Minnesota and has quickly become a fan favorite since it was introduced in 2021.

“As with any new variety, it takes a while to increase volume. We’re excited to see a much larger supply of First Kiss this season. While it sells out every year, we’re hopeful that more apples mean more shoppers get to enjoy this tasty variety,” says Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “It will be available Aug 28th providing retailers with an opportunity to kick off fresh apple season and drive sales a few weeks earlier than some of the other key varieties.”

Bright and sassy, this tangy apple has consumers falling in love at first bite. First

Kiss was developed through University of Minnesota’s apple breeding program

and is a result of crossing Honeycrisp with an early ripening apple (AA-44). The variety has the juicy full flavor of a Honeycrisp with a refreshing tartness.

Consumers who appreciate a tangy apple will be head over heels for this apple.

Moreover, the branding has a 70’s playful vibe, reminiscent of a carefree era. Bright pink boxes with smacking red lips make an impressive and inviting display in the produce department.

“We took the opportunity to have some fun with this brand,” said Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands brand manager. “Perhaps it triggers a fond memory of a first kiss or a coming of age story that everybody can relate to.”

To learn more about First Kiss visit www.honeybearbrands.com.

About Honeybear Brands

Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a dual hemisphere developer, grower, packer, shipper and importer of apples, pears and cherries year-round. A pioneer in the commercialization of Honeycrisp, the company has been an industry leader in responsible, sustainable growing practices and land stewardship for many years. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and TruEarth™ are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.