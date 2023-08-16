International Blueberry Organization Announces the 2023 Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report is Now Available

Today, the International Blueberry Organization (IBO) unveils its highly anticipated 2023 State of the Global Blueberry Industry Report. In an era marked by fluctuating blueberry prices and an astounding 77% surge in Highbush Production since 2018, the industry has faced mounting challenges. Despite such growth, there’s been a considerable squeeze on margins, with input costs in 2022 soaring between 20-30% and non-harvest costs even doubling in some instances. The tide seems to be turning, with costs starting to normalize. Additionally, the report highlights the increasing importance of strategies like demand promotions, spotlighting the success of Poland, the emphasis on field efficiency, and the relentless pursuit of quality. Emerging trends like machine harvesting and an intensified focus on Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) also garner attention, with the latest health research surrounding blueberries providing a fresh perspective.

Peter McPherson, Chairman of the IBO, remarked, “The IBO is an international growers organization committed to serving the interests of blueberry growers around the world. An important part of our mandate is to provide information to empower transparency and informed decision making as we work together to increase consumption and support a healthy future for the industry.”

Cort Brazelton, Chief Editor and co-author of the report, expressed, “A well-informed industry is a resilient one. This latest edition of the Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts. I’m especially proud that we can offer it free to the industry, thanks to our advertising sponsors. The depth of analysis and insights will surely serve as a valuable resource for all stakeholders, ensuring we can make informed decisions and understand the shifting dynamics of our industry.”

Echoing the sentiments, Colin Fain, who spearheaded the team behind the report, stated, “With over 200 pages of meticulous research and analysis, our latest report is a testament to the evolution and dynamism of the blueberry industry. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about drawing connections, understanding global trends, and equipping stakeholders with knowledge. From plantings and production to trade dynamics, we’ve delved deep, ensuring the industry has a holistic overview to chart its course in an ever-changing marketplace.”

The 2023 State of the Global Blueberry Industry Report is now available for free and can be downloaded on the IBO website or at this link: https://www.internationalblueberry.org/2023-report/

About the International Blueberry Organization (IBO)

The IBO is a global organization bringing together leaders from around the blueberry world in all segments of the industry, including blueberry producers and marketers, affiliated business, social groups, and governmental organizations worldwide.

We come together to learn, share, increase understanding, distribute information, address mutual challenges, coordinate potential solutions and explore opportunities. Ultimately, the organization exists to advance the health and sustainability of the blueberry industry.