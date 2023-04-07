Honeybear Brands Provides Budget Conscious Consumers a SWEET DEAL

Elgin, Minn. – After several months of inflation, budgets continue to be tight and top of mind for consumers. In response to this challenging environment, Honeybear Brands is offering a no frills, all the flavor, Sweet Deal option.

Sweet Deal is a flexible program allowing retailers to offer key apple varieties at an excellent value. Sweet Deal offerings are custom packed in a size and spec that best meets the retailer’s need and can be delivered in a 600lbs triwall bin providing a recognizable fresh value destination at store level.

“We continually keep our eyes on the market and look for ways to support our retail partners and their customers with programs and products to meet their current needs,” says Kristi Harris, brand manager for Honeybear Brands. “Consumers are going to get a great eating experience at a really good value. For example, a small Gala in a bag anywhere from 2.5lb to 5lb at a hot price point can produce a nice boost for the category as shoppers reach for an item that they recognize as good for them and their wallets”.

Sweet Deal is available now for retailers and can be customized based on need and price point. Retailers should contact your local Honeybear Brands representative to learn more.

About Honeybear Brands

Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a dual hemisphere grower, packer, shipper and importer of apples, pears and cherries year-round. A pioneer in the commercialization of Honeycrisp, the company has been an industry leader in responsible, sustainable growing practices and land stewardship for many years. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® is a trademark of Wescott Agri Products.