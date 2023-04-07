The Potato Sustainability Alliance Launches Registration for their 2nd Annual Summer Symposium

The 2nd Annual Potato Sustainability Alliance (PSA) Summer Symposium will be held in Houston, Texas, at the Sysco Global Support Center June 20-22, 2023. Registration for this event is open, with special early bird savings until the first of May.



The PSA Summer Symposium brings together leaders from throughout the potato value chain and a host of sustainability experts from within our membership to advance the discussion around potato sustainability and the good progress being made in potatoes.

Agenda highlights include:

Keynote address by Debbie Lyons-Blythe, Blythe Family Farms and Chairman of the Board, US Roundtable for Sustainable Beef

Continuous Improvement in Sustainability – How to demonstrate improvement when you are already very good.

Sector breakout meetings

Update, input, and discussion of PSA’s long-term business strategy

PSA Executive Director John Mesko states, “Last year’s symposium was a great start in discussing the importance of the potato industry’s sustainability efforts. This year’s agenda is shaping up to be even better, with discussions on important water projects and hearing directly from the farmers that are striving to be more sustainable every day. We hope to have an even bigger turn-out this year.”

For more information and to register, visit: https://potatosustainability.org/2023symposium/

About Potato Sustainability Alliance

The Potato Sustainability Alliance (PSA) consists of growers, supply chain partners, non-profit organizations, and advisors working together to improve potato production’s economic, environmental, and social aspects in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.potatosustainability.org.