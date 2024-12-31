Perfect Doughs and Batters: The ‘Pure Flour From Europe’ Programme Presents the Best Way to Use Organic Wheat Flours and Semolina

Do you need to prepare perfect cakes, biscuits, pizza or fresh pasta? The “Pure Flour from Europe” programme supported by ITALMOPA (the Italian Milling Industry Association) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes the export of organic soft wheat and durum wheat and semolina flours produced in Europe to Canada and the USA, can help out.

TORONTO — Organic flour produced by milling soft wheat is suitable for making cakes, bread, fresh pasta and egg pasta, and is classified as follows: type 0, 00, 1, 2 and whole grain whole wheat flour. Type 00 flour is white with a neutral flavour and is the most refined; it is perfect for making leavened products such as focaccia and cakes, fresh pasta, biscuits and as a thickener for sauces. Type 0 flour is less refined and good for preparing bread, pizza and cakes. Type 1 flour is perfect for baking rustic breads. Type 2 flour is mainly used in bread-making, often mixed with white flours. Whole grain whole wheat flour is mostly used to make bread.

Milled durum wheat produces organic semolina. It is yellowish in colour and has higher levels of protein, such as gluten, and is suited to the production of industrial dry pasta, cakes, biscuits, breads and breadcrumbs. Depending on how coarsely it is ground, it is possible to obtain “semola” – semolina for the preparation of fresh pasta; “semolino” – coarse durum wheat semolina, excellent for custards and Roman-style gnocchi or “semola rimacinata” or re-milled semolina, used for leavened products.

Organic wheat flours and semolina are the main ingredient for most leavened products, from desserts to pizzas, but for perfect results you also need to know the differences between the “strength” of flours, something which is dictated by the amount of gluten a flour contains. The more gluten a flour has, the stronger it will be, and this strength is defined according to the elasticity of the dough, formed when water is added.

The strength of durum wheat flour is generally high, and it is used for baked goods requiring a firmer texture and more resistant gluten, such as dry packaged pasta. The strength of soft wheat flour is classified as weak, medium, and strong, depending on the protein content and “strength” of the gluten.