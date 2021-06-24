General Assembly Pizza and Impossible Foods Kick Off Multi-Channel Relationship With Impossible Pizza Launch

TORONTO–Today, General Assembly Holdings Limited (“GA Pizza” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GA) launches the new Impossible Pizza. The naturally leavened pie features a New York-inspired flavour profile and fennel-spiced Impossible™ product, made from plants. The collaboration marks Canada’s first wood-fired Impossible Pizza experience and kicks off a multi-channel brand relationship. The Impossible Pizza will be available to Torontonians at GA Pizza’s waterfront patio location—a summer-long satellite restaurant at Harbourfront Centre’s The Slip.

Khaleed Juma, GA Pizza’s Chief Marketing Officer, is ecstatic about the synergy between the brands, and says: “The relationship between GA Pizza and Impossible Foods paves the way for a new wave of menu innovation. Our Pizza People are hungry for flexitarian options that don’t sacrifice quality, nutrition, and most importantly, taste, and working with Impossible Foods, allows us to continue to pursue our ‘you CAN have it all’ strategy when it comes to delicious pizza. My hope is that this is just the beginning.”

GA Pizza Chefs Curt Martin and Nicholas Morra drew inspiration from iconic pizza destination, Brooklyn, NY to create the new Impossible Pizza. The 10” pizza features housemade tomato sauce, Impossible product made from plants and seasoned with chili, garlic, and toasted fennel seed. Fresh anaheim chilis and thinly shaved white onions complement the fennel-spiced plant-based protein. The pizza is finished with three types of cheese: premium fior di latte, grass-fed mozzarella, and grana padano. The made-in-Italy brick oven is fuelled by Canadian oak and sugar maple, which adds a delicious smoky flavour to the pizza’s toppings: “There’s nothing in the world that beats wood-fired pizza—that beautiful leoparding on the crust, and the gorgeous aromas. This pizza has hints of anise from the fennel, and a floral note from our wild oregano.” said Morra.

The Impossible Pizza flexitarian option introduces a new way to pizza, blending GA’s old world technique of naturally leavened dough and a wood-fired cook, with delicious new world innovation from Impossible Foods.

Impossible Foods’ Nick Halla, Senior Vice President of International, adds, “We’re thrilled to kick off our relationship with GA Pizza this summer with the release of the new Impossible Pizza. Not only are we huge fans of their product, but we also believe there’s so much affinity between the two companies and are excited for what we’ll offer down the road. GA Pizza’s commitment to quality, innovation and delivering delicious food to their customers makes us highly confident they will be fantastic stewards of Impossible Foods’ award-winning plant-based meat. We can’t wait to see what our companies deliver together in the future.”

Impossible Pizza will be served alongside GA pizza classics, like Mila Margherita, Sweet Heat, and King ‘Shroom, at GA Pizza’s semi-permanent restaurant at The Slip. Toronto’s largest waterfront patio, with a capacity of 800 seats, The Slip will offer GA Pizza’s naturally leavened, wood-fired personal pizzas, beginning on Thursday, June 24 for lakeside dining and takeout. Open views to the dough and pizza preparation, and of course, the central element: GA Pizza’s formidable wood-fired brick oven—a culinary revelation for any pizza lover.

For more information, visit gapizza.com.

*Impossible™ is a trademark of Impossible Foods Inc. Used under license.

About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Three years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line, and a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer platform: a pizza subscription (gapizzaclub.com) and a gifting service (give.gapizza.com). Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us at the grocery store or visit gapizza.com.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

