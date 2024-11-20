Spin the Wheel for Prizes and Give Back with Morning Kiss Organic at the New York Produce Show

Chelsea, MA – Join the excitement and try your luck at Morning Kiss Organic’s interactive roulette wheel at the New York Produce Show, December 10–12. Visit booth #511 to spin the wheel and win prizes such as gift cards, branded merchandise, and donations directed to La Colaborativa, a nonprofit partner dedicated to empowering Latinx communities in Chelsea, MA, and beyond.

Morning Kiss Organic and its sister company, DiSilva Fruit, have proudly partnered with La Colaborativa since the launch of its food pantry in 2020, donating over one million pounds of fresh produce to support their mission of addressing food insecurity and promoting community well-being. This ongoing partnership reflects a shared commitment to uplifting vulnerable families by improving access to nutritious food.

“La Colaborativa has been a revolutionary force and a cornerstone of support for our community in Chelsea and across Massachusetts. Morning Kiss Organic is honored to back their important work,” said Nelly Czajkowski of DiSilva Fruit.

Specialty Citrus Showcase

Morning Kiss Organic will feature a vibrant selection of organic and conventional specialty citrus at the show, including sweet and easy-to-peel mandarins, vibrant blood oranges, and flavorful cara cara navels. These premium citrus offerings showcase the brand’s dedication to quality and freshness, providing versatile, nutrient-rich options perfect for snacking, cooking, and holiday celebrations.

“Specialty citrus is a highlight of the season, and we’re excited to bring these standout options to the show,” said Nelly Czajkowski of DiSilva Fruit. “We are committed to delivering exceptional produce that meets the needs of today’s consumers. And we all need a little bit of extra color on our plates during the cold winter months.”

In addition to specialty citrus, Morning Kiss Organic sister companies DiSilva Fruit and Gold Bell will showcase their full line of organic and conventional produce, reinforcing their position as leaders in the fresh produce industry.

Morning Kiss Organics champions a “Return to Value” approach, focusing on reducing costs, increasing operational efficiency, cutting food waste, and managing supply chain demand. By offering private label programs and just-in-time deliveries, Morning Kiss Organics helps partners optimize freshness, meet market trends, and navigate supply chain challenges.

About Morning Kiss Organics, DiSilva Fruit & Gold Bell

For over 50 years, DiSilva Fruit & Gold Bell have been a trusted leader in the produce industry, operating state-of-the-art production facilities in New England’s major food hub. From potatoes and onions to citrus and beyond, we deliver unmatched quality and innovation through our dynamic companies: Arrowfarms, Gold Bell Inc., DiSilva Fruit, and Morning Kiss Organic.