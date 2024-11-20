Potatoes: A Nutritious Staple for Every Celebration and Generation

Jenny Heap MS, RDN, Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association Produce November 20, 2024

Supporting Senior Nutrition with Potatoes During the Holidays

Baked, boiled, scalloped, or mashed; smashed for pancakes, perogies, kugel, or latkes; or cooled to make Grandma’s famous potato salad, potatoes have been a comforting staple in North American fare since the 18th century when Irish immigrants first introduced them in New Hampshire and sparked broader cultivation. [1] It’s no wonder that potato dishes spark nostalgia during celebrations and family gatherings. But potatoes can be more than a comfort food for seniors this season. Thoughtful preparation can bring satisfying nutrition to the holiday table.

Nutrients of Concern for Seniors

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans calls out specific nutrients of concern for seniors. Of course, nutrient needs vary by individual, but generally speaking, seniors are at risk for under consuming potassium, calcium, vitamin D, dietary fiber, protein, vitamin B12, and fluids for hydration.[2]

Potatoes and potato dishes can help boost consumption of several of these nutrients of concern along with other nutrients that support health and wellness for seniors.

