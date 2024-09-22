Eastern Produce Council (EPC) Tailgate Event at MetLife Stadium

On Tuesday, September 17th, the Eastern Produce Council hosted an event at MetLife Stadium sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission, Oppenheimer, and Zespri.

EPC President, Theresa Lowden, addressed the big crowd of close to 170 people at the 10th Annual Tailgate Event. She thanked the three sponsors for their support and turned the night over to Deborah Rogers, Market Development Manager, Zespri International, Eric Zeigenfuss, Business Development Representative, The Oppenheimer Group, and Ross Johnson, Director Category Management at Idaho Potato Commission. All three gave a brief update on their organization and thanked the audience for their support in this very important marketplace.

This year’s Guest Speaker was David Tyree, New York Giant Super Bowl 42 Champion. David is a proud husband to Leilah Tyree and the father of 7 beautiful children. He is the author of the book “More Than Just the Catch”, and owner of DT3 Enterprises, a speaking and leadership consulting firm. His Helmet Catch is ranked #3 on the list of the NFL’s top 100 plays of all time. David hosts his podcast called “Catch the Moment” and recently launched the CATCH camp in February 2023. He spent 8 years in the front office serving high-performance athletes with the NFL & New York Giants. David is a Purpose Driven Transformational Leader who is passionate about loving God and empowering others to “Get Great Done”.

The three sponsors and David led the raffle of prizes for the crowd following his remarks.

Rounding out the EPC’s fall calendar is the Family Apple Picking Event to be held at Melick Farm in Oldwick, NJ on Saturday, October 5th from 10am-12pm and the New York Produce Show set for December 10th-12th. For more information on these events or anything EPC related, visit their website, easternproducecouncil.com.