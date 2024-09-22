U.S. Potato Exports Reach Record Value, See Slight Volume Decrease July 2023–June 2024

DENVER – U.S. potato export value grew 4.0% to a record $2.3 billion in the 12-month period from July 2023–June 2024. Export volume decreased slightly (-1.6%) to 3.3 million metric tons (fresh weight equivalent) during that time.

U.S. potato export values increased across all categories—fresh (4.9%), frozen (4.2%), chips (2.7%), dehydrated (2.2%), and seed (19.0%). For export volumes, fresh (7.5%), dehydrated (0.7%), and seed (12.4%) saw increases, while frozen (-6.1%) and chips (-3.3%) decreased.

In the period July 2023–June 2024, Mexico was the United States’ largest export market for the second year in a row, followed by Canada and Japan.

The value of U.S. frozen potato exports rose to $1.5 billion, while volume fell to 1.5 million metric tons. The top export markets for frozen potatoes were Japan, Mexico and South Korea. Export value increased for Japan (5.8%) and Mexico (14.4%) but fell for South Korea (-2.9%). Export volume rose for Mexico (3.0%) but declined for Japan (-11.1%) and South Korea (-7.3%).

The value of exported dehydrated potatoes rose to $263.1 million and volume increased to 899,032 metric tons. The top destinations for U.S. dehydrated potatoes were Canada, Mexico, and Japan. Both the value (15.0%) and volume (15.5%) of exported dehydrated potatoes rose significantly for Canada.

The value of fresh potato exports rose to $327.9 million and the volume rose to 611, 461 metric tons. Mexico, Canada, and Japan were the top export markets for U.S. fresh potatoes, with both value (31.6%) and volume (62.7%) increasing significantly for Mexico. The entire Mexican market opened to U.S. fresh potato exports in May 2022.

Although representing smaller portions of U.S. potato exports, chips increased in value to $225.2 million, and seed increased to $15.4 million. Chip volume fell to 206,264 metric tons, while seed rose to 32,301 metric tons.

Trade Data Monitor compiles the data from the United States Department of Commerce, Foreign Trade Division, using the Harmonized Coding System, Schedule B. Potatoes USA accepts no liability for the content of these reports or the consequences of any actions taken based on any information contained herein. Questions on the trade figures, international trade leads, and Potatoes USA international marketing programs should be directed to Media@PotatoesUSA.com.

