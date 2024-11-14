TBJ Gourmet Expands Availability: Bacon Jam Now in Over 2,200 New Stores Ahead of the Holiday Season

Nationwide rollout, in Albertsons and all of its regional chains, brings TBJ Gourmet’s unique bacon jams to more customers.

TBJ Gourmet, a leader in the craft condiment industry, announced that its famous bacon jams will now be available in over 2,200 new retail locations across the United States, including Albertsons and its banners: Safeway, Vons, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Pavilions, Pak ’N Save, Star Market, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Andronico’s, Carrs, and Market Street. This expansion brings TBJ Gourmet’s sweet spreadable bacon jam to a broader audience just in time for the

Thanksgiving holiday season, catering to the rising demand for gourmet recipes for charcuterie boards and entertaining in general.

The new store rollout, beginning this month, enables more shoppers nationwide to discover TBJ Gourmet’s one-of-a-kind bacon jams. Crafted from bacon ends and pieces that are too thick or thin for traditional packaging but too delicious to waste, TBJ Gourmet’s bacon jam not only delivers mouthwatering flavor—it also fights food waste through upcycling. Known for their unique blend of sweet and smoky notes, TBJ’s bacon jams are perfect as a condiment, glaze, or ingredient. Imagine bacon jam-glazed Brussels sprouts, bacon jam brie bites, or a cold turkey sandwich turned into the ultimate club … move over, cranberry sauce! With this expansion, TBJ Gourmet is committed to meeting the growing demand for bold, innovative flavors that inspire consumers to get creative in the kitchen.

“As we join Albertsons and its banners, we’re thrilled to bring TBJ Gourmet’s bacon jams to even more foodies,” said Mike Oraschewsky, Co-Founder of TBJ Gourmet. “Our customers have been asking for easier access to our products, and this nationwide availability reflects our dedication to answering that call. Now, more people can enjoy the versatility and distinctive flavor of our bacon jams.”

The expansion is timely, as recent food trends show a growing interest in premium, small-batch condiments. Consumers seek unique, complex flavors to elevate their dining experiences. This, combined with busy lifestyles, has fueled demand for versatile, artisanal sauces and spreads that can be used in multiple ways. TBJ Gourmet has responded to this trend by increasing production and expanding its partnerships to provide the highest-quality USDA-certified bacon jam to more customers nationwide.

To learn more about TBJ Gourmet’s bacon jams, including recipe inspiration and store locations, visit https://tbjgourmet.com/.

About TBJ Gourmet

Founded by bacon enthusiasts, TBJ Gourmet crafts high-quality bacon jams and spreads to elevate everyday meals with gourmet flavor. Based in Pennsylvania, TBJ Gourmet believes in making food fun and accessible, one spoonful at a time.