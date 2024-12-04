Bolthouse Fresh Foods Brings Holiday Cheer with ‘Are You Reindeer Ready?’ Campaign to Delight Kids and Support Santa’s Reindeer

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — This holiday season, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is excited to spread joy with the launch of its festive “Are You Reindeer Ready?” social campaign, exclusively on Bolthouse Fresh™ Facebook and Instagram. Crafted to help kids feel connected to Santa’s reindeer, the campaign runs throughout December, inspiring families to make Bolthouse Fresh™ carrots a part of their holiday traditions, preparing everyone for Santa’s big night.

“There’s something magical about the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to bring a bit of that spirit into homes everywhere,” says Karen White, Vice President of Marketing at Bolthouse Fresh Foods. “Our goal with ‘Are You Reindeer Ready?’ is to create memorable, fun experiences for kids of every age.”

With this joyful social campaign, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ aims to inspire families to make the holidays special, bringing creativity, warmth, and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Bolthouse Fresh™ will share holiday-inspired, carrot-based recipes for the whole family, along with a DIY guide for creating “Reindeer Snack Packs” with festive bags and printable tags for Santa’s crew.

Families can join a holiday-themed coloring contest by sharing their children’s artwork for a chance to win Bolthouse-branded goodies, adding an extra touch of cheer.

The excitement continues with a hidden-carrot hunt on Bolthouse Fresh™ social media, where followers who find and count all the hidden carrots across posts can win a special holiday prize, keeping the spirit bright and engaging the Bolthouse community.

The social campaign will also include a special downloadable tag for Christmas Eve, allowing kids to leave a note with carrots for Santa’s reindeer, adding an extra touch of magic to the night.

“We hope that through ‘Are You Reindeer Ready?’ we’re able to add a little more magic to the season, giving families a memorable way to connect and celebrate together,” adds Karen White. “It’s all about creating fun, meaningful holiday traditions with Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ that everyone can enjoy.”

To participate follow Bolthouse Fresh Instagram and Facebook

ABOUT BOLTHOUSE FRESH FOODS™

Headquartered in California’s Central Valley, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ has been a trusted grower of fine-quality carrots since 1915. Today, the company is one of North America’s largest producers and distributors of fresh carrots for both snacking and cooking, supported by a team of 1,600 employees. Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ operates a vast network of carrot farms and processing facilities across North America, ensuring consistent delivery of fresh, high-quality products. Utilizing innovative transportation methods, including rail transport to a distribution center in Hodgkins, Illinois, the company is committed to maintaining freshness and quality for its customers. Bolthouse Fresh™ products can be found at major retailers across the U.S., and the company supplies foodservice operators and manufacturers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.bolthousefresh.com.