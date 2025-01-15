Wegmans to Open First Store in Pittsburgh Area

Wegmans announced it is planning to open a location along Cool Springs Drive in Cranberry, its first store in the Pittsburgh region.

The New York-based supermarket chain operates more than 100 stores in the Eastern United States. As of January, its closest locations to Pittsburgh were in Erie and State College.

Wegmans said the 115,000-square-foot store will be on 13 acres of land adjacent to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. That will place it among other residential and commercial developments in Cranberry between Interstate 79 and Route 228.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: TRIB LIVE

