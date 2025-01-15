OSMG Issaquah Welcomes Kelby Sullivan-Vice President

Issaquah, WA – OSMG is thrilled to announce that Kelby Sullivan has joined the team as Vice President of OSMG Issaquah. With over 20 years of diverse experience spanning club, retail, vendor partnerships, private label and sales and marketing agencies, Kelby brings transformative leadership and strategic insight to our organization.

Kelby’s professional journey began at Costco, where she progressed from Executive Administration to key buying roles at Costco’s Corporate Offices. During her tenure, she mastered Costco’s operational dynamics, collaborated with vendors to craft successful programs and developed a deep understanding of the factors driving success in this unique environment. Most recently, as a Senior Director at a leading private brand agency, Kelby excelled in business development and relationship management, earning a reputation as a powerhouse in the industry.

“Kelby will be instrumental in shaping our clients’ business strategies at Costco,” said Mark Stovin, EVP of OSMG Issaquah. “Her extensive knowledge of the Costco ecosystem, coupled with her proven track record of driving growth and building impactful partnerships, makes her an invaluable addition to OSMG. We’re delighted to have Kelby on board as we continue to elevate our commitment to client success.”

Beyond her professional achievements, Kelby brings the same energy and enthusiasm to her personal life. A dedicated family woman and adventure-seeker, she is a lifelong Seattle Mariners fan who shares her love of baseball with her son. Kelby also enjoys spending quality time with her close-knit family in Washington and recently celebrated a personal milestone by completing her first half marathon alongside her sister.

About OSMG Issaquah

At OSMG Issaquah, we specialize in helping consumer goods companies succeed with Costco. Backed by decades of experience, our team has a deep understanding of Costco’s global, regional and corporate go-to-market strategies. As a strategic partner, we unlock growth opportunities by managing sales programs and delivering behind-the-scenes operational excellence, taking the guesswork out of Costco representation. With a proven track record, detailed analytics and personalized support, we ensure products are positioned to thrive in the Costco marketplace.

OSMG was founded in 2006 by five strong regional brokers with a combined 225 years of local market expertise and national coverage. With over $15 billion in sales and 38 local offices, our full-service, privately held and debt-free companies have grown consistently year after year. In addition to OSMG Issaquah, OSMG has offices in Bentonville, focused on Walmart & Sam’s, as well as Cincinnati, delivering full services at Kroger.