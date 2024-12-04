Allegiance Retail Services Launches Scan. Pay. Go Shopping Solution

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services, a leading supermarket grocery services co-op, has launched “Scan.Pay.Go”, an innovative mobile shopping solution, meeting customers how, where, and when they want to shop. The initial launch took place at Ferreira Foodtown in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York.

“The Scan. Pay. Go initiative marks a significant milestone in grocery retail innovation, aiming to redefine the shopping experience through advanced mobile solutions,” notes Donna Zambo, Vice president and Chief Marketing Officer of Allegiance Retail Services. “This is one of many digital retail innovations we have planned in the coming months, which will transform how our customers shop our stores.”

Allegiance Retail Services is proud to provide their members this innovative customer-facing mobile shopping technology, offering customers a seamless, efficient, and personalized shopping experience. “Scan. Pay. Go” enables customers to shop for all their grocery needs in three simple steps: Download the mobile checkout app to their own mobile device, scan product barcodes while you shop, and pay by scanning a QR code near the store’s exit. It’s that easy.

There are a multitude of benefits to this new form of shopping. “Scan.Pay.Go” is user-friendly with an intuitive interface, making it accessible to virtually every customer.

Some notable benefits include:

· Frictionless Checkout Experience: Bypassing traditional checkout lines allows a faster and more efficient shop, increasing overall customer satisfaction.

· Informative Shopping Experience: Having a running total of all items in the baskets, helps shoppers on a budget, manage their basket accordingly.

· Operational Efficiencies: Having fewer customers in traditional checkout lanes lets owners redirect their associates to more customer service roles.

· Environmental Impact: Providing digital receipts with “Scan. Pay. Go” eliminates paper usage, aligning with an eco-friendly shopping experience.

Jason Ferreira, owner of Foodtown of Jackson Heights, relayed his excitement about bringing this new technology to his store saying, “We love to provide our customers with the very best products and services in our stores. And Scan. Pay. Go. gives our shoppers alternative checkout options to best fit their individual needs.”

This digital transformation initiative underscores Allegiance Retail Services’ commitment to equipping independent supermarkets with the tools and technologies needed to thrive in a fast-paced, competitive market.

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Marrazzo’s Market, Brigidos Fresh Markets, Peck’s Markets, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown, and Shop n Bag) retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com