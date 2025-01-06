USDA Announces 5 New Members to the National Organic Standards Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of five new members to the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB). The NOSB is made up of 15 members from the organic sector. The new members announced will serve five-year terms, from January 2025 through January 2030.

“The National Organic Standards Board plays a key role in bringing together the organic community, and we are thrilled to welcome our five new members. They bring a wide diversity of experience and expertise; and will help guide the sector as it continues to grow.” said Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “We also appreciate and extend our gratitude to the outgoing members of the board for their dedication and work on behalf of the entire organic community.”

Please join us in welcoming to the Board:

Kathryn Deschenes (Colorado) is appointed to the Handler seat. She is the Director of Regulatory Affairs at Danone, which produces dairy, plant-based products, and infant food, including the Happy Family Organics brand. She holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Food Science and Technology.

Amanda Felder (California) is appointed to the Handler seat. She is the Organic Integrity and Environmental Compliance Manager at Taylor Farms, a leading producer of organic salads, where she oversees the organic compliance of a network of farming, food processing and manufacturing operations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Andrea Hatziyannis (Arizona) is appointed to the Retailer seat. She is the Category Strategy Manager for Sprouts Farmers Market, a supermarket chain that specializes in organic foods and fresh produce. She brings 20 years of industry experience in product development, retail, and research. She holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Food Science.

Cathleen McCluskey (Wisconsin) is appointed to the Environmental Protection and Resource Conservation seat. She is the Policy and Advocacy Director for Organic Seed Alliance, a national organization that conducts research and training with seed producers and develops policies for organic seed, food, and farming systems. She holds a Doctorate in Environment and Resources and a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Systems Analysis.

Corie Pierce (Vermont) is appointed to the Farmer seat. She’s the owner and operator of Bread & Butter Farm, a 600- acre diversified organic vegetable and grass-fed beef and pork farm in Vermont. She also teaches organic farming at the University of Vermont. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a certificate in AgroEcology.

About the NOSB

The NOSB is a Federal Advisory Board established under the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990. The Board operates in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act to assist in developing standards for substances used in organic production and to advise the Secretary on aspects of the National Organic Program. Learn more about NOP and the Board on our website at www.ams.usda.gov/organic.