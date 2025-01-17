Alliance Adds New Board Members to Support Implementation of New Strategy

San Francisco, CA — As the Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions releases a brand new three-year strategy for accelerating progress in the responsible seafood movement, the convenor is thrilled to welcome two highly esteemed new members to serve on its Alliance Board who will help shape the strategy’s implementation.

Wakao Hanaoka, Founder and CEO of Seafood Legacy, and Renee Perry, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Social Governance at Culimer USA, bring to their new roles a wealth of experience from the business side of the seafood industry and a passion for collaborating for change.

Hanaoka’s work building partnerships with stakeholders from across the industry, including government bodies, academic institutions, and media, both throughout Japan and internationally, has led the way for a profound transformation toward improved environmental and social responsibility in Japanese and Asian seafood markets.

Perry has similarly advocated for social justice and sustainability through her leadership at Culimer USA, positioning the company at the forefront of seafood traceability and anti-illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing efforts as sourcing policies aim to protect marine ecosystems for future generations.

“The Alliance Board plays a critical role in setting the organization’s strategic direction,” shares Alliance Executive Director, Meaghan Hudgins. “With Wakao and Renee joining the ranks, we have two incredibly well-connected and hard-working changemakers who share our value around the power of collaboration–that we achieve more when we work together. The team and I are pleased to have the opportunity to work so closely with them both to leverage the power of the Alliance to lead the seafood industry forward on environmental and social responsibility.”

For more on how the Alliance is starting 2025, click here. To explore the Alliance’s new strategy, click here. For information about becoming a member of the Alliance, click here.