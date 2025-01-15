Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet Welcomes Rodrigo Lazo to the Team

Vero Beach, FL – Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet proudly announces the addition of Rodrigo Lazo to its team. Rodrigo brings over 20 years of experience in the produce industry and a proven track record of success in building relationships, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional results.

In his new role as Sourcing and Grower Liaison, Rodrigo will focus on enhancing the company’s growth initiatives and strengthening its position as a leader in the produce sector. He will serve as a vital connection between Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet and its network of worldwide growers, ensuring seamless collaboration and the consistent delivery of high-quality produce.

“I am thrilled to join Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet, a company with such a rich history and a forward- thinking vision,” said Rodrigo Lazo. “I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the team and helping deliver the highest-quality produce to our customers.”

Mayda Sotomayor, CEO, stated: “I have known Rodrigo for more than 20 years and I am sure his deep industry expertise and passion for excellence make him a perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that his leadership and insights will help us drive innovation and continue building strong partnerships with our growers, customers, and stakeholders. I am very proud he has joined our team.”

Rodrigo’s extensive background and commitment to the produce industry align with Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet’s mission of “For a healthier future.” The company looks forward to the positive impact he will bring as it continues to grow and evolve.

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, Seald Sweet became part of Greenyard, transforming the company into Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies. Today Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of the citrus category, grapes, pears, avocados, blueberries, vegetables, and more through their global network of companies and partners.

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader in fresh, frozen and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe’s leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service. Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With around 8 600 employees operating in 21 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people, and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 5,1 billion per annum. www.greenyard.group