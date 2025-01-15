AUTUMNCRISP Grapes Ready to Dazzle at the Winter Fancy Foods Show 

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – AUTUMNCRISP® Grapes are ‘grapeful’ to be back for an encore performance in the city that knows how to dazzle! Returning to the Winter Fancy Foods Show for a limited-time residency, these fan-favorite grape stars from Sun World International will take center stage in Las Vegas, showcasing their signature crisp sound and notes of sweetness. Showgoers will experience exclusive tastings that highlight the exceptional quality and versatility of AUTUMNCRISP® at one of the world’s largest B2B-only specialty food industry events.

The 49th Winter Fancy Food Show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 19-21, 2025, and feature more than 90,000 specialty foods and beverages from global makers. Participants also will be treated to real-time insights from the SFA Trendspotter Panel, educational programming and panels on the Main Stage and the new Debut District area featuring first-time exhibitors, brand-new products, incubators and startups.

The AUTUMNCRISP® sampling station can be found and enjoyed near the main stage at booth 1056.

“We’re thrilled to see all of the excitement and support around AUTUMNCRISP® this year,” said Jen Sanchez, vice president of marketing at Sun World International. “From the produce aisle to the Winter Fancy Foods Show, it’s been a remarkable journey sharing the exceptional flavor and quality of our grapes with consumers and industry professionals alike. We’re delighted to return to Las Vegas to celebrate the success of the brand and continue showcasing why AUTUMNCRISP® is a standout in the produce category.”

As AUTUMNCRISP® grapes take the stage once again at the Winter Fancy Foods Show, the brand’s journey continues to inspire consumers and industry leaders with consistent performance and award-winning marketing recognized in both the Produce Business and MarCom awards competitions. Whether consumers are savoring their crisp, sweet taste for the first time or returning for an encore, these iconic grapes promise to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Be sure to visit booth 1056 to sample the best of AUTUMNCRISP® and celebrate a year of exceptional flavor, innovation, and success. Ready to experience grapeness? Stay connected and learn more with Sun World International on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and AUTUMNCRISP® Grapes on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Sun World International

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. The California-based company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel and South Africa. In 2024, Sun World acquired BioGold, a South African-based global fruit variety rights manager, trading as Citrogold in South Africa, expanding Sun World’s table grape and stone fruit breeding and licensing portfolio to include citrus, mango and avocados. More information about Sun World is available at sun-world.com