In Bloom Calls for Award Nominations to Celebrate Women in Produce 

Mission, TX – In Bloom, Texas International Produce Association (TIPA)’s Women in Produce, is thrilled to announce its first annual awards program celebrating women in the produce industry. The awards will be presented at the inaugural ceremony, In Bloom: TIPA Women Honoring Their Own on February 27, 2025, in McAllen, TX.

Nominations are now open for two prestigious awards, in addition to a posthumous award that has already been selected by the committee:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Recognizing an individual with 20+ years of service in the produce industry who has left a lasting legacy.

Rising Star Award: Highlighting a professional who has demonstrated exceptional promise with at least two years in the produce industry.

Nominees must be members of TIPA, and submissions can be made using this nomination form by January 31st .

“This inaugural awards program is a wonderful opportunity to bring TIPA members together to celebrate the incredible women in our industry,” said In Bloom Chair Michelle Cortez. “We’re excited to honor their achievements and contributions leading up to our annual Viva Fresh event.”

At this year’s Viva Fresh Produce Expo, taking place April 10-12, 2025, in Houston, In Bloom will host a League of Our Own networking event designed to foster collaboration and leadership development among women in produce. Scheduled for April 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., the gathering promises to be a dynamic and engaging experience for both seasoned and new industry professionals.

“This year’s event, A League of Our Own, is sure to knock it out of the park,” said In Bloom Co-chair April Flowers. “It’s a great opportunity for women in the industry to connect, learn from each other, and have a little fun while celebrating our shared passion for the produce industry.”

In Bloom continues to support and empower women in produce by creating spaces for recognition, collaboration, and growth. For more information about nominations, or to get involved with In Bloom, contact Michelle Cortez at shelly@babia.com.mx or April Flowers at aprilf@lonestarcitrus.com.

About In Bloom

In Bloom, TIPA’s Women in Produce initiative, empowers and advances women in the produce industry through networking, mentorship, advocacy, and professional development. With a commitment to building a supportive community of female leaders, In Bloom inspires collaboration to drive fresh produce consumption and prepare women to lead in a dynamic and evolving industry.

About the Texas International Produce Association

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, advocating, promoting, and representing the over $13 billion of fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown in Texas or consider Texas their first point of arrival for domestic distribution. TIPA was created in 1942 by a group of industry leaders who shared a vision to expand the region’s produce industry. Today, TIPA represents more than 450 member companies throughout the fresh produce supply chain. Membership ranks include growers, shippers, grocery stores, foodservice distributors, importers and a host of allied industries. For more information, please visit www.texipa.org.