Ridgewater’s Meat Cutting Program Recognized by Minnesota Legislature

The Minnesota Legislature recently passed a House resolution commending Ridgewater and its award-winning Meat Cutting program for demonstrating educational innovation and excellence.

Ridgewater College’s Meat Cutting program includes 18-credit certificates in Beginning Meat Cutting and Advanced Meat Processing. The program, led by instructor Sophia (Thommes) Berg, received the 2024 Minnesota Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program award from the Minnesota Association of Agriculture Educators.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lakeland Media, LLC

