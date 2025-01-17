Sustainabloom Releases 3 New Guides Focusing on Social Sustainability

Alexandria, Virginia — Sustainabloom, a program from the American Floral Endowment, is pleased to announce the release of three new comprehensive guides designed to help the industry understand the role and importance of social sustainability. These new guides, developed by researchers at NC State University, offer valuable insights into key areas such as employee continued education, health benefits, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“By sharing new research and knowledge on these key areas of social sustainability, these guides are designed to empower employers in creating a healthier, more engaged, and diverse workforce in the floriculture industry,” said Dr. Melinda Knuth, one of Sustainabloom’s researchers from NC State University.

Health and Parental Leave Benefits Guide

This guide provides an in-depth look at health insurance and parental leave benefits, emphasizing their importance in supporting workers’ well-being and promoting a healthier, more engaged workforce. It highlights the benefits of offering health insurance and paid parental leave, and information on how your business can get started.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Employee Sustainability Guide

This guide explores the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and shares recent research on the importance of implementing DEI measures. It provides actionable strategies for employers to create a more welcoming and supportive work environment, and spotlights how one industry business is implementing these principles.

Employee Continued Education and Professional Development Guide

Focusing on the importance of continued learning and skill development, this guide offers valuable information on how employers can support their employees’ growth through educational opportunities. From tuition reimbursement to industry-specific training programs, the guide outlines the benefits of investing in employee development.

These guides are part ofSustainabloom’s ongoing efforts to provide businesses with the education, resources, and tools needed to learn about and implement more sustainable practices.



Social sustainability is a vital piece of the overall sustainability picture – these practices help create fair, inclusive, and supportive workplaces, ultimately contributing to a stronger, more stable floral community.



Sustainabloom’s website is updated regularly with new resources and sustainability news. Check back often to stay up-to-date on the latest in floriculture sustainability, and clickhere to subscribe to receive the quarterly newsletter.

About Sustainabloom

Our mission at Sustainabloom is to educate and empower the floral community by providing comprehensive, research-driven, accessible resources tailored to support all segments and business sizes.To learn more or become a sponsor, visit www.sustainabloom.org.