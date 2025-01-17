Walmart Introduces Updated Look and Feel: A Testament to Heritage and Innovation

The Retailer’s Refreshed Look Will Embrace Both Evolution and Legacy To Better Serve Customers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is excited to announce a comprehensive brand refresh that reflects its evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer. From its humble beginnings in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 1951, Walmart has grown into a global leader dedicated to helping people save money and live better.

As Walmart has grown, this commitment extends from providing affordable prices on products to serving customers and members in ways that make the shopping experience more delightful. The company aims to save its customers and members time, while enabling people to be healthier, build their wealth and strengthen communities and the planet.

Introducing Walmart’s Updated Brand Identity

Walmart’s brand identity has evolved to reflect what the retailer offers today, while honoring what has always been special about the one-stop shopping destination. Walmart’s business has grown to meet the changing needs and wants of its customers from affordable prices to digital offerings to health services and more. This updated brand identity will better represent who Walmart is today.

Some key features of the brand’s refresh:

The wordmark is inspired by Sam Walton’s classic trucker hat and brought to life with a modern, custom font that differentiates Walmart from the crowd.

The spark exudes the energy of Walmart and remains a beacon that guides customers through all facets of the Walmart experience.

The color palette—True Blue and Spark Yellow—leans on the retailer’s most recognizable tones and its heritage of blue, while ushering in new updates to keep the brand fresh.

The tone is relatable, approachable and representative of the millions of customers that shop with Walmart, whether conveyed through its brand voice, illustrations or photography.

“Walmart aims to be an inspirational, digital retailer that provides all the products, brands and services our customers need and want. This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow,” said William White, senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S. “While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us. As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them.”

The updated brand identity will help Walmart build credibility and connection, become known for its convenient digital-first services and be seen as a more modern, culturally dynamic brand.

Rollout Plan

Walmart will apply the refreshed brand across all its channels and customer touchpoints, from its website and app to its stores and new Home Office opening in Bentonville, Arkansas in January 2025. The process began to roll out in October 2024 with Store 4108 in Springdale, Arkansas, and remaining stores will continue to be redesigned over time. The brand will officially launch on Walmart.com, the Walmart app, across marketing campaign assets and the corporate site in January with the remainder of Walmart’s assets rolling out throughout the year. To see Walmart’s refreshed look visit the new Walmart brand hub.

