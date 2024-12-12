Pro-Force Announces Launch of Permanent Recruitment Division to Connect Clients with Top-Tier Talent

Pro-Force is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Permanent Recruitment Division, designed to connect clients with top-tier talent for permanent roles and to provide skilled worker visa support. This strategic initiative underscores our commitment to offering comprehensive recruitment services tailored to the evolving needs of both existing and new clients.

Heading up this new division as Permanent Recruitment Manager is Kim Lane, who brings 25 years of industry experience and a proven track record of success in recruitment. In addition to traditional recruitment services, Pro-Force’s Permanent Recruitment Division will offer skilled worker visa support, facilitating access to a broader pool of qualified candidates able to enter the UK on 5 year visas – for roles featured on the Home Office eligible occupations list. This commitment to service excellence underscores our dedication to building long-term talent solutions for growing industries.

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: Pro-Force

