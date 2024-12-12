Effects of LED Irradiation and Non-Thermal Plasma Treatment on Horned Pansy During Flowering: Enhancing Yield and Functional Quality of Edible Flowers

The increasing demand for high-quality edible flowers, such as Viola spp., has prompted the need for innovative cultivation techniques.

This study investigated the effects of supplemental LED light treatments (C-LED: 0 µmol m−2 s−1, L-LED: +75 µmol m−2 s−1, and H-LED: +150 µmol m−2 s−1) and Non-Thermal Plasma (NTP) air treatment (control, low-NTP, and high-NTP) on the growth, production, and post-harvest quality of horned pansy (Viola cornuta L.).

The results indicated that flower yield was significantly affected by both light and NTP treatments. Plants under H-LED light produced 65% more flowers per plant and 64% higher yield compared to the LED control treatment.

The high-NTP treatment also resulted in improved flower count and yield, with a 15.6% increase in flower fresh weight.

