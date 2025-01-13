Logile Revolutionizes Fresh Item Management with Innovative Scale Management Solution Empowering Food Retailers with Speed, Accuracy and Compliance

DALLAS — Logile, a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce platform and retail solutions, has launched its transformative cloud-based Scale Management Solution, a groundbreaking addition to its Fresh Inventory Management portfolio. This advanced solution streamlines scale operations for food retailers, enabling seamless data synchronization, accurate labeling and enhanced regulatory compliance.

Following a successful pilot at Vallarta Supermarkets, the solution is now rolling out across all their locations, with additional implementations planned for 2025 at other retailers. Developed with input from food retail, convenience stores and industry experts, the Scale Management Solution addresses critical challenges by automating pricing updates, ensuring accurate nutritional and allergen labeling, and providing centralized oversight across multiple locations. It can update over 1,800 items per scale in minutes, significantly improving operational efficiency while reducing errors.

Integrated with Logile’s Fresh Inventory Management suite, the solution offers more than traditional scale functionality. It connects with production planning, recipe and nutrition tools, enabling store teams to access up-to-date information effortlessly. Intuitive features, such as cookbook tools and guided instructions, ensure smooth execution and consistency across stores.

Customers are already experiencing the benefits of Logile’s innovation. Steve Netherton, CIO and VP of Continuous Improvement at Vallarta Supermarkets, praised the solution for its reliability, speed and user-friendly design, noting its ability to simplify labeling and provide critical insights into scale status and batch performance.

“Our Scale Management Solution is a game-changer and is the only solution that is developed for cloud and available on cloud and supports all commercially available production scales and label printers,” said Purna Mishra, CEO of Logile. “By simplifying scale operations and offering real-time visibility into updates and device performance, retailers can maintain pricing and labeling accuracy while focusing on their customers.”

Logile’s Scale Management Solution redefines scale operations, combining robust functionality with an intuitive design to boost efficiency, improve compliance and save time. By enabling retailers to execute large-scale updates quickly and reliably, Logile is setting a new standard in food retail operations.

Logile invites retailers to learn more about its solutions at NRF 2025, Retail’s Big Show. Visit Logile at Booth 5921 on the main show floor and Booth 223 in the Foodservice Innovation Zone.

Availability

The Scale Management Solution is now available globally. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.logile.com.

About Logile

Logile is the leading provider of AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, helping retailers worldwide optimize operations and improve customer experiences. Logile’s innovative platform delivers actionable insights, enabling retailers to achieve real-time adaptability and unparalleled efficiency.