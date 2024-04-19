Back By Popular Demand, Enhanced AI Virtual Workshop from Institute of Food Technologists Returning Next Week

CHICAGO – Due to popular demand, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization with global members spanning academia, government, and industry working in the food and beverage sector, is rolling out an updated virtual workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) next week that it originally unveiled in December 2023. Tasio co-founders Dray McFarlane and Thomas Altman will return to help the science of food community harness the potential of artificial intelligence to assist in innovation and increased efficiency through hands-on exercises, personalized use cases, and insights from AI thought-leaders.

“Unlocking the Power of Artificial Intelligence in Food” includes four 90-minute online sessions that take place over a two-week period starting April 23 and concluding on May 7. The program will run from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CDT on April 23, 25, and 30, and May 7.

“The impact that artificial intelligence can have on the global food system can be viewed as both terrific and terrifying, depending on how AI is understood and utilized,” said IFT Chief Science and Technology Officer Bryan Hitchcock.

Recognizing the need to address the rapidly evolving nature of AI technology, IFT is offering a newly updated version of the course to help learners better understand how to leverage the potentially transformative power of AI and gain proficiency using it in their daily lives. Throughout the virtual workshop, attendees will learn how AI works on a technical level, master prompt engineering, discover cutting-edge tools and real-world use cases, and gain a deep understanding of how to use AI ethically and safely.

Real-world scenarios and data sets explored will include AI-Enhanced Food Product Development, Food Allergen Detection, Food Safety Issues for Retail and Restaurant (i.e., Failed Health Inspection), as well as Pathogen Environmental Monitoring Program and Synthesis for Food Plants.

To learn more or to register for the virtual workshop, click here or go to https://www6.ift.org/Ecommerce/Meetings/MeetingDetail?productId=65092522.

