Cantaloupe, Inc. Partners with Monumental Markets to Streamline Operation and Enhance Guest Experience with Seed Markets Platform 

Monumental Markets Implements Cantaloupe’s Seed Markets Platform Across 500+ Micro Market & Pantry Locations

MALVERN, Pa. – Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, has partnered with Monumental Markets to enhance operational efficiency and address critical challenges in their 500+ micro market and pantry locations. Monumental Markets, a two-time NAMA Operator of the Year, is known for their innovative approach in the competitive Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland market. By utilizing Cantaloupe’s Seed Markets platform, Monumental Markets aims to streamline operations, improve scheduling and elevate the guest experience.

“Seed Markets provides a complete platform that seamlessly integrates a customer’s various hardware providers into one view, enabling significant time and cost savings in service visits, inventory management, route scheduling and reporting,” said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “We’re thrilled to implement our solutions into Monumental Markets’ business to enhance their operational efficiency and drive growth for their business.”

Monumental Markets encountered difficulties managing two separate micro market systems and one OCS pantry system, which resulted in challenges with month-end subsidy billing, inventory management and route scheduling. These obstacles not only hindered efficiency but also impacted profitability. To address these issues and gain better visibility into their business, Monumental Markets sought a streamlined solution. With the implementation of Seed Markets, their operations have significantly improved, reducing manual labor and optimizing efficiency. The reliance on excel spreadsheets and SQL databases has been replaced, resulting in greater improvements across their business.

“With Seed Markets, you literally hit a button and it is done,” stated Craig Kushner, president of Monumental Markets. “What once required days of manual work is now accomplished effortlessly, allowing us to reallocate our resources towards growth and service excellence. Having everything on one system allows us to move away from static scheduling to dynamic scheduling, which significantly enhances our service levels and drives productivity.”

The addition of the Seed Driver app has also provided transparency into service visits, with drivers leveraging the photo feature to capture post-service images remotely. This has been instrumental in meeting customer expectations and ensuring service quality.

“Our mission at Cantaloupe is to provide innovative solutions that empower our clients to overcome their operational challenges and achieve sustainable growth,” added Venkatesan.” The success of Monumental Markets with Seed Markets validates how our platform can transform micro market management and provide complete visibility into a business.”

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations, processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company’s vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.