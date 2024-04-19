Fiserv Meets Growing Appetite for Self-Service Technology in the Restaurant Industry with Launch of Clover Kiosk

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, is enabling restaurants to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience with the new Clover Kiosk and an enhanced 24” Clover Kitchen Display System. Designed to integrate with each other and additional Clover software and hardware, these solutions enable end-to-end order management with up to a 40% lower total cost of ownership than competitive offerings, based on a comparison of published prices.

“The restaurant industry continues to undergo significant change, and the right technology can help owners and operators adapt to run more efficiently and scale more effectively,” said Krystle Mobayeni, Head of Restaurant Solutions at Fiserv. “Clover is enabling restaurants to blend digital and physical experiences to meet diners’ expectations, while lifting a significant weight off the shoulders of restaurant staff.”

As customer expectations continue to shift, technologies like Clover Kiosk and Clover Kitchen Display System, which combine intuitive usability with robust, elegant design, are vital. Kiosks free up front-of-house staff and can improve the customer experience with reduced wait times and increased order accuracy, encouraging repeat business and higher average ticket sizes. In combination with recent Kitchen Display System software enhancements, restaurants have complete control of menus, modifiers, and the lifecycle of an order.

“Implementing a self-service kiosk has been a gamechanger for us,” said Hanh Nguyen, owner of specialty Asian bakery and coffee shop July Moon Bakery & Café. “Our customers have found it easy to use and like the option of being able to place their own order, and it helps our staff keep up when the line is out the door on weekend mornings. We can serve customers quickly and accurately, even with the many customizations we offer.”

In addition to the newly launched Clover Kiosk, Fiserv has also enhanced its Clover Kitchen Display System, which allows orders to be accessed by back-of-house staff on a large, digital display, allowing seamless order fulfillment at food prep stations. It enables notifications from third party-delivery apps for cancellations and order changes, coursed fulfillment, expo-mode, bump bar support, color-coded order status, and runner ticket printing – all with the goal of reducing order errors and increasing customer satisfaction.

“Providing a consistent, quality customer experience in restaurants has always been hard to do, but post pandemic, the challenges that the restaurant industry has to deal with have increased, including staffing shortages and rising costs,” said Thad Peterson, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights. “Enabling a positive self-service experience and integrating technologies to better connect the front and back of the house allows restaurant owners and managers to efficiently and profitably deliver their offering to customers who are increasingly comfortable with self-service and interactive technology.”

Clover Kiosk

Clover Kiosk is crafted with intuitive usability to help restaurants increase order size, streamline workflow and operations, and improve the overall customer experience.

With a 24” touch screen and 8” payment terminal plus a built-in printer, diners can browse menus at their own pace, customize items, and order and pay without having to wait in line. Differentiated from other self-ordering kiosks in the market, the low-touch Clover Kiosk offers a two-screen experience with an enterprise grade, large format display made for all-day operation.

Clover Kitchen Display System

Clover Kitchen Display System is enhanced with a 24” screen, designed with larger kitchens in mind. The goal remains the same: connect front- and back-of-house staff allowing for seamless flow of all orders to food prep stations.

The Kitchen Display System streamlines all orders, sending both online and in-house orders to one screen, creating a more efficient process and enhancing a restaurant’s ability to track key metrics. Built to integrate with other Clover software and hardware, the Clover Kitchen Display System automatically connects with Clover POS, Clover Online Ordering, and BentoBox and other online aggregators, for streamlined communication between front and back of house.

Clover is a complete business management system enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies, grow their customer base, and accept customer payments. Businesses using Clover can accept payments of any type, including Apple Pay®, Google Pay®, Samsung Pay®, contactless credit or debit cards, and other digital wallets. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes more than $272 billion in annualized payment volume.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.