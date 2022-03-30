Martori Farms Acquires Santa Rosa Produce to Keep Up with Demand for Melon Supply

Scottsdale, Ariz. – Martori Farms, the premier grower and shipper of melons nationwide, recently announced their acquisition of Santa Rosa Produce. The merging of the two well-known farms will increase the supply for high-demand melons and create more than 500 additional jobs at Martori Farms.

Martori Farms, located throughout Ariz. and Calif., currently produces domestically from May until December. As the demand for their melons have steadily increased over the years, the acquisition of Santa Rose Produce comes at the perfect time to help them expand the much-needed acreage to keep up their melon supply.

“We are thrilled and honored to announce the acquisition of Santa Rosa Produce,” said Steve Martori III, CEO of Martori Farms. “The merging of these two family-owned and operated farms will allow us to produce more melons than ever before while ensuring the high quality, best flavor and consistency in each and every melon our customers have come to expect and enjoy.”

Martori Farms prides itself on providing uninterrupted supply to their customers throughout the domestic season. Combined, Martori Farms and Santa Rosa Produce will have more than 18,000 acres of melon production, making them the largest grower of cantaloupe, watermelon, honeydew, golden honeydew, and their exclusive Kandy Lemon Drop melon in the U.S.

Martori Farms will be bringing their revolutionary Hot Wash Process to Santa Rosa Produce’s melons. This technique has been proven to significantly reduce environmental bacteria and pathogens on melons. An innovative adaptation in food safety technology, the hot water produce shower includes a 20-second shower with water in excess of 162 degrees Fahrenheit, which pasteurizes the melon skin while avoiding any injury to the fruit.

“Martori Farm’s commitment to melon quality, food safety and employee retention made them a perfect candidate to continue the legacy of our farm,” said Cindi Pearson, co-founder of Santa Rosa Produce. “We know Santa Rosa Produce is in good hands with the leadership of the Martori family, their state-of the-art-technology and their exuberant passion for growing the purest, best-tasting melons.”

With 1,000 current employees, Martori Farms will now grow to 1,500 employees to maintain Santa Rosa’s dedicated staff.

A fourth-generation family-owned business with more than 100 years of experience in growing and shipping fresh fruits and vegetables, Martori Farms began as one man selling produce out of a horse-drawn wagon on the streets of New York City in the early 20th century. With Martori III now at the helm of the company, Martori Farms continues to thrive on the inspiration and values cultivated from the Martori’s rich family history.

For more information about Martori Farms and their recent acquisition of Santa Rosa Produce, visit www.martorifarms.com.

About Martori Farms

A fourth-generation family-owned business with more than 100 years of experience in growing and shipping fresh fruits and vegetables, Martori Farms began as one man selling produce out of a horse-drawn wagon on the streets of New York City in the early 20th century. With Steve Martori III now at the helm of the company, Martori Farms continues to thrive on the inspiration and values cultivated from the Martori’s rich family history. Martori Farms a leader in food safety, pioneering the Hot Wash Process – a technique developed by the USDA that has been proven to reduce environmental bacteria and pathogens on melons. Martori Farms is a certified organic grower and provides customers with the highest quality produce available.