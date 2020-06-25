Watermelon Retail Merchandising Contest Call for Entries

WINTER SPRINGS, FL – The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), invites all retail chains, independent retailers and commissaries to submit entries to their 12th annual Watermelon Retail Merchandising Contest. Unlike years past, where in-store displays were the focus, the 2020 contest shifts to a watermelon merchandising effort that includes displays but also encourages mixed marketing tactics. The contest will start in July to honor National Watermelon Month and run throughout the month of August and is used by NWPB to encourage and identify retailers who are showcasing watermelon’s benefits including health, value and versatility.

“Total marketing efforts are more important as consumer habits change and the retail space changes with it,” said Juliemar Rosado, Director of Retail and International Marketing for the NWPB. “It is always our goal to not only be a resource but a partner, and with that comes looking at overall promotional efforts at retail during the customer’s path-to-purchase as well as inside the store.”

Watermelon of any kind can be included in the promotion, including whole, fresh-cut, mini watermelon, yellow and red or any mix thereof. Marketing efforts considered in judging will include category visibility, point-of-sale materials, good visual merchandising, messaging nutritional benefits, recipes and/or selection education and use of print, online and/or digital platforms.

More than $10,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to top entrants, including $5,000 for the grand prize for winner. The second place winner will receive $2,500, third place will receive $1,000 and three honorable mentions will each receive $500. An additional incentive of a $15 gift card will be awarded to the first 25 entries.

To enter a promotion, retailers can submit their entry and photos, links, screenshots, etc., online, via email or postal mail beginning July 8, 2020. All entries must be submitted/postmarked by midnight EST on September 9, 2020. Visit: http://watermelon.org/Retailers/Retail-Contest for more information, including official contest rules and entry form, or email NWPB at [email protected].

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 800 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

Watermelon packs a nutritious punch, with each serving providing an excellent source of Vitamin C (27%), a source of Vitamin B6 (8%), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was an estimated 15.6 pounds in 2019. Watermelon consumption in the United States was approximately 5.1 billion pounds in 2019. The United States exported an additional 321.2 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.