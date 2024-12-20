VusionGroup and The Fresh Market to Revolutionize Retail Experience with Unprecedented Vusion 360 Roll-Out in the U.S.

The program will enhance store operations and guest experience with the accelerated installation of the VusionGroup suite of solutions in over 166 stores by the end of 2025.

CHICAGO — VusionGroup (VU – FR0010282822) announced having been selected by The Fresh Market®, a leading American fresh food and specialty grocery chain, to digitalize both signage and inventory management of their physical stores across their entire fleet. This partnership will bring in a suite of Vusion 360 technology solutions, including digital shelf labels, VusionCloud, Captana’s Computer Vision & AI technology, and Memory Store Analytics to all 166 locations across the United States, marking the first Vusion 360 rollout in North America.

The Fresh Market, a pioneer in specialty grocery retail since 1982, operates in 22 states in the mid-western, eastern and southern regions of the United States. The deployment of Vusion 360 in all stores in 2025 will support The Fresh Market’s mission of delivering an extraordinary guest and associate experience.

Key highlights of the Vusion 360 rollout at The Fresh Market include:

Increased productivity and efficiency: By leveraging the full multicolor electronic shelf label technology and the VusionCloud platform, prices can be remotely adjusted. Flashing LEDs on each electronic shelf label also guides associates during online in-store order fulfillment as well as replenishment.

Improved inventory management and product quality: The deployment of Captana Computer Vision & AI technology implemented in all areas including center store and fresh departments. It empowers the store team and increases on-shelf availability chainwide. Detecting in real-time all out-of-stocks, the team can efficiently prioritize shelf replenishment and tackle issues with produce display, fresh food availability on the floor, and general waste reduction.

Data-driven decision making: Memory Store Analytics is deployed to measure success and ROI on strategic KPIs for The Fresh Market, aiding in in-store merchandising decisions, timing of out-of-stocks, prioritizing waste reduction, and more.

The implementation of these technologies will improve merchandising, inventory management, product quality, and efficiency while minimizing waste. Additionally, using Cisco Meraki infrastructure already in place in stores, The Fresh Market will automatically connect VusionGroup’s IoT to existing access points, eliminating the need for additional hardware and reducing both the carbon footprint and operational costs.

“We’re thrilled to team up with VusionGroup and introduce their technology to The Fresh Market. With this integration, we’re transforming our stores into fast and efficient spaces.” said Brian Johnson, COO of The Fresh Market. “This partnership not only shows our dedication to elevating the shopping experience for our guests but also reflects our commitment to supporting our incredible team members.”

Philippe Bottine, CEO Americas & Group Deputy CEO of VusionGroup concludes: “We are thrilled to partner with The Fresh Market, a premier leader in the grocery industry, swiftly advancing their digital transformation through our all-encompassing Vusion 360 solutions. This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication to innovation and excellence within the retail landscape. Additionally, we are also very proud to roll out our full suite of value-added-solutions across an entire retail chain for the first time, marking a pivotal milestone in the digital transformation of physical commerce.”

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations’ Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world’s reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 166 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

