A Force for Good: Explore Produce, Floral Transformative Future at The Global Show

Washington, DC – “The produce and floral communities are facing challenges and transformation from all fronts,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “We’ll be exploring new developments in – and implications of – technology, sustainability, workforce dynamics, and more during next month’s State of the Industry keynote at the annual IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show, Oct. 17-19 in Atlanta.

“Overlying each of these topics is advocacy – an essential component of our efforts to grow a healthier world, a thriving industry, and our members’ businesses,” she said. “Whether it’s public or government affairs, public relations, or consumption growth, advocacy is how we get the job done.”

Burns will deliver the must-attend presentation at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 17. It will explore the latest in emerging innovations and consumer trends and what these mean for IFPA members.

“During this session, we will look at the forces shaping the world around us,” Burns said. “The status quo won’t get anyone anywhere today. Businesses stay put at their own risk.” The presentation will address the produce and floral industries’:

Commitment to an industry community where everyone belongs

Accountability to the world and the impact they have on it

Obligation to shape the industries’ business environment

Responsibility to people – those who work in the industries as well as the people who consume their products

“I invite everyone to join us in Atlanta to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Burns said. “To connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion for fresh produce and floral and believe in our communities’ power as a global force for good.”

