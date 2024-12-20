Kevin McCallister’s Grocery Haul in ‘Home Alone’ was $20. What Would it Cost in 2024?

Sara Chernikoff and Javier Zarracina, USA TODAY Retail & FoodService December 19, 2024

If you’re rewatching “Home Alone” this holiday season, one particular scene may stand out to you. Fictional 8-year-old Kevin McCallister makes a trip to the grocery store to pick up some food and household necessities. He leaves with quite the haul and spends 20 bucks. TikTok users are speculating how much his groceries would cost if he made the solo shopping trip today.

The 1990 film follows the antics of the boy, played by Macaulay Culkin, as he is accidentally left behind by his parents as they jet off to Paris for Christmas.

A TikTok video from last year estimates that Culkin would spend close to $70 on the same haul if the goods were purchased in 2023 from Target, an increase of 250%.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY

