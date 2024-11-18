In Good News for U.S. Consumers, Some Grocery Prices are Dipping for the First Time Since 2020

Grocery prices continue to eat a hole in household budgets, with many Americans citing the economy and inflation as top issues behind their votes in the November 5 election. But there are signs that consumers may soon get a break on their grocery bills, with some food prices falling in October from a year earlier — the first decline in four years.

Online grocery prices dipped 0.1% in October from a year — that marks the first dip since January 2020, before the pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy and sent inflation soaring, according to new data from Adobe’s Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI), which tracks online prices.

Online grocery prices represent what consumers pay when they order food from retailers such as Walmart, Whole Foods and others through apps or websites.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBS News