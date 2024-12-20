JOH Proudly Announces the Promotions of Dan McKernan and Patti Herrick

Billerica, MA — JOH is proud to announce the promotions of Dan McKernan to Senior Vice President, Grocery and Patti Herrick to Vice President, Frozen & Dairy, effective January 1, 2025. These advancements reflect their outstanding contributions and leadership within the JOH Metro team.

Dan McKernan brings over 34 years of experience in the food industry, including a successful career with distributors, wholesalers and brokers before joining JOH in 2018. Since 2022, he has served as Vice President, Grocery, where his deep expertise and unwavering dedication have been pivotal to JOH’s growth.

“Dan truly exemplifies the core values of JOH—teamwork, a positive attitude and an unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and results,” said Doug Parker, EVP, Metro. “His exceptional leadership style and ability to build strong relationships with clients and customers have made him an indispensable member of the JOH family.”

In his expanded role, Dan will work with clients and customers as well as lead the Metro Account Executives and Account Managers. Dan resides in Long Valley, NJ with his wife Dina. They have two children, Elizabeth and Andrew.

Patti Herrick joined JOH in 2021, bringing over 30 years of industry experience. As Director, Patti has made an extraordinary impact across the Grocery, Frozen and Dairy categories, consistently building strong partnerships and driving exceptional results.

“Patti’s expertise, dedication and collaborative approach have solidified her reputation as a trusted resource for both clients and customers,” said Doug Parker. “She is an invaluable member of our team. Congratulations on this well-deserved promotion!”

In her new role, Patti will lead the Frozen & Dairy team in Metro, using her proven skills to drive continued growth for clients and customers. Patti lives in Jackson, NJ with her husband Mark, while their son Matthew studies at the University of Delaware.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest and most respected independent food brokers in the country with 17 strategically located offices. JOH currently has over 550 associates and represents more than 400 clients. We are a proud owner and member of OSMG Partners which has over 35 offices and 1,600 associates providing unsurpassed coverage of all Food, Drug, Mass, and Club accounts in the US. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.