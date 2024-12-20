JUICI, Ambrosia Gold, And Evercrisp: Winter’s Power Trio for Flavor, Crunch, and Sales

Wenatchee, WA — This winter, CMI Orchards invites retailers to elevate the produce aisle with three exceptional apple varieties that deliver unmatched flavor, satisfying crunch, and premium shelf appeal: JUICI®, Ambrosia Gold®, and EverCrisp®. Joel Hewitt, Vice President of Sales, says these branded apples are the perfect solution to meet seasonal demand for fresh, vibrant produce while powering the apple category and exciting shoppers.

“Each of these varieties brings something special to the table,” says Hewitt. “JUICI® offers a perfectly balanced tangy-sweet flavor with a crisp, refreshing bite, and its striking pinkish-red hue is impossible to overlook. EverCrisp® are supremely sugary and juicy, with a crunch that stores well, making it a favorite for consumers who crave sweetness without sacrificing that satisfying bite.”

Hewitt also highlights the CMI-exclusive Ambrosia Gold®, which offers an appealing color break in produce displays. “The unique honey-like flavor and low acidity of Ambrosia Gold® makes it the perfect everyday apple,” he explains, “creating a great opportunity to trade-up shoppers who typically go for similar mild varieties, like Gala.”

With a projected Honeycrisp shortfall of at least 30%, the timing couldn’t be better for retailers to diversify offerings. “Honeycrisp sets the bar for apple pricing, and shortages give us the opportunity to introduce shoppers to other high-flavor options,” Hewitt explains. “Ambrosia Gold®, JUICI®, and EverCrisp® are positioned to take center stage, maintaining profitability and keeping consumers engaged.”

CMI Orchards provides robust support to retailers through its “Like This? You’ll LOVE That” campaign, which connects consumer favorites like Fuji, Gala and Honeycrisp to premium alternatives like EverCrisp®, Ambrosia Gold®, and JUICI®. Danelle Huber, Senior Marketing Manager, says these tools help shoppers confidently explore new varieties and make informed purchasing decisions—crucial for driving trial and capturing incremental sales.

“We know consumers feel overwhelmed by the sea of apples on the shelf, especially during the winter months,” adds Huber. “By linking exciting branded varieties to familiar names, we create a clear path for shoppers to expand their horizons. It’s about making it easy for retailers to capture additional dollars and easy for shoppers to find their new favorite apple.”

Sampling and education remain essential tactics for retailers looking for a difference at the register. A recent study conducted by CMI Orchards and Category Partners revealed that shoppers are eager to try new apples but need a nudge—whether through eye-catching displays, promotions, or in-store tastings.

“Shoppers who try these apples keep coming back,” Huber emphasizes. “Investing in education and trial today doesn’t just drive sales now; it builds lasting loyalty and repeat purchases for retailers.”

Don’t let the winter season pass without maximizing your apple category’s potential; contact CMI Orchards today to create a customized promotional plan that positions JUICI®, Ambrosia Gold®, and EverCrisp® as your winter produce aisle heroes.

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality apples, pears, cherries, apricots and organics. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.