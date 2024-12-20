Fyffes Wraps Up 2024 With Landmark Innovation, Investment, and Sustainability Milestone

Dublin – As 2024 draws to a close, Fyffes, a global leader in tropical produce, reflects on a year marked by significant achievements and strategic initiatives, underscoring its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community development.

Investment in Infrastructure

Fyffes reinforced its commitment to efficiency and sustainability this year through a series of investments across the UK. 2024 saw the installation of eight advanced ripening rooms, featuring cutting-edge technology to optimise energy efficiency and enhance ripening processes. Further innovation includes implementing an updated ripening control system, modelled on innovations from Fyffes Balbriggan and Basingstoke centres, delivering exceptional results.

In line with its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, Fyffes introduced trials for compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks at its Bristol facility, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by up to 90%. Future investments in Livingston and Bristol are planned to further improve energy efficiency.

Crownless Pineapples

In 2024, Fyffes launched its innovative ‘crownless pineapples’ across Europe. By removing the crowns, these space-saving pineapples offer both convenience and sustainability, reducing waste and preparation time for consumers. For retailers, crownless pineapples improve transport efficiency, allowing 30% more fruit to be shipped per load. The removed crowns are either replanted or used as animal feed, further minimising waste and supporting Fyffes sustainability goals.

This launch coincided with Fyffes recent consumer research, which uncovered some compelling insights. Notably, only 19% of consumers know the proper way to store pineapples, while 64% expressed a willingness to pay a premium for sustainably produced varieties. Additionally, nearly 39% of respondents remain unaware of the health benefits pineapples offer.

Rollout of Trudi’s

Trudi’s is Fyffes consumer brand for its European bananas. Rooted in its mantra of Good Fruit Doing Good, Trudi’s reflects the company’s commitment to offering quality produce while making a positive impact. The brand was developed following extensive global research, which revealed that a significant portion of consumers not only desire healthy, fresh, and nutritious produce but also want the fruit they consume to positively impact the communities and people who cultivate it.

As part of this initiative, Trudi’s fosters meaningful change in the communities Fyffes serves. The brand supports projects that build schools, empower women, and provide nutritious meals, reflecting Fyffes dedication to improving lives and promoting sustainability around the world.

Sustainability

Fyffes continues to set industry standards with its commitment to human rights as outlined in its Third Human Rights and Environment Due Diligence Report. The report ensures Fyffes is fully prepared to meet the requirements of the German Supply Chain Act, the upcoming European Union Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and other global due diligence legislation.

Key achievements highlighted in the report include:

Supplier Summit: Fyffes held its first-ever Supplier Summit at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, proactively equipping its suppliers with guidance on human rights and environmental due diligence, as well as the reporting requirements needed to comply with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

Fyffes held its first-ever Supplier Summit at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, proactively equipping its suppliers with guidance on human rights and environmental due diligence, as well as the reporting requirements needed to comply with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. Worker and Supplier Training: Fyffes is on track to achieve its human rights and gender equality training target for its own employees by the end of 2025, and for its supply chain by 2030.

Fyffes is on track to achieve its human rights and gender equality training target for its own employees by the end of 2025, and for its supply chain by 2030. Community Engagement: 42% of Fyffes neighbouring communities in Latin America are now engaged in socio-economic resilience projects, including building health clinics, school kitchens, gender empowerment projects and supporting children’s education.

42% of Fyffes neighbouring communities in Latin America are now engaged in socio-economic resilience projects, including building health clinics, school kitchens, gender empowerment projects and supporting children’s education. Environmental Progress: Fyffes has already achieved its Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target, endorsed by the Science Based Target initiative and is working hard to deliver its Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions targets by the end of 2025.

Helge Sparsoe, CEO of Fyffes, said: “As we reflect on the past year, I’m proud of the significant progress we’ve made in strengthening our operations and investing in Fyffes future to benefit both our retailers and consumers. We’ve strategically focused on initiatives that drive innovation, sustainability, and value—pushing boundaries to create lasting impact. Guided by our vision of Shaping Wellbeing for the World, we remain committed to leading with integrity, innovation, and sustainability. I look forward to seeing what 2025 will bring as we continue building a brighter future together.

About Fyffes

For over 130 years Fyffes has brought a choice of tropical produce to countless millions around the world. We achieve the highest quality by nurturing relationships with our growers, supporting our employees, and diligently serving each link in the chain: production, procurement, shipping, ripening, distribution, and marketing. This approach has earned Fyffes leadership across multiple markets; today we are the largest importer of Fairtrade-certified bananas in the world. We are also one of the largest banana and pineapple importers in Europe and the biggest melon importer in North America. We became part of the Sumitomo Corporation in 2017, advancing our industry leadership in many exciting ways.