Pink Lady Celebrates 30 Years of Wow

Market-leading apple brand Pink Lady® is celebrating its 30th birthday, marking the milestone with a nationwide on-pack promotion across the UK to celebrate 30 years of wow with its fans. Pink Lady® is kicking off celebrations of its milestone birthday with a strong start to the Southern Hemisphere season, reporting its best June on record.

The bestselling apple, which currently reports 38.1% household penetration*, will be celebrating with hundreds of prizes to be won instantly over 30 days. The promotion will run via an on-pack QR code where consumers can scan and play to win instantly, with prizes including plant and makeup subscription boxes, RHS memberships, a pizza oven and branded Pink Lady® deck chairs. For each day they play, entrants will also be automatically entered into a prize draw for a chance to win one of three ‘wow weekend breaks’ in either the UK or Europe.

Promotional packs will be available from a string of major retailers from 15th August to 14th September, with the prize draw closing on 23rd October. The promotion will also be endorsed on Pink Lady®’s website, organic social, social media advertising and to the brand’s 148,000-strong database of subscribers.

Lynn Shaw, marketing manager for Pink Lady®, said: “We’re incredibly proud of all that the Pink Lady® brand has achieved in the past 30 years since first appearing on supermarket shelves in the UK. Over the past three decades, the brand has won the hearts of so many consumers, it’s the perfect opportunity for us to give something back to Pink Lady® fans and invite them to join us in the celebrations, as well as bringing in some new brand advocates via the promotion.”

Pink Lady® is widely recognised for blazing a trail for brands in the fresh produce category since it was first brought to the UK in the 90s by master licensor, Coregeo®. The first ever consignment of Pink Lady® apples, weighing six tonnes, was sold to Marks and Spencer in 1992, at a time when brands in the fresh produce category were non-existent. 30 years on, Pink Lady® apples are purchased by more than 28m households each year and the brand has a market share of 22%* in the UK, whilst being internationally recognised in the fresh produce sector. The brand attributes its success in the category to Pink Lady®’s unique and unmistakeable flavour profile and rigorous quality standards.

Lynn Shaw said: “What gives us an edge over our many competitors is our brand awareness; this has been won by homing in on a key message – ‘Taste the Wow’ – which we know resonates with consumers and perfectly communicates what we want them to think about our brand. This message has been the focus of our broad-reaching multichannel campaign, spanning digital, advertising, social, PR, trade and sponsorships, enabling us to cement our place in the market.”

Pink Lady® has established a number of charity initiatives in recent years. Lynn Shaw added: “One aspect of the Pink Lady® brand we dedicate a lot of attention to is our charity partnerships which cement all of the reasons consumers love the Pink Lady® brand and continue to buy our apples.”

Pink Lady® is the headline sponsor for the prestigious Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year, now embarking upon its 12th year of celebrating the best in food photography from across the world, which also supports Action Against Hunger, the global organisation committed to ending world hunger.

Pink Lady® is also a proud supporter of FareShare, the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors, aimed at relieving food poverty and reducing food waste in the UK. The brand executes annual campaigns to donate apples to the vulnerable communities helped by FareShare.

Pink Lady® apples originated in Australia in 1973 as the brainchild of John Cripps, who naturally cross bred a Golden Delicious and a Lady Williams with only the best selected, handpicked and given the Pink Lady® seal of approval.

*Kantar data, 15-May-22, 52-week data.

About Coregeo®

Coregeo® Ltd is the fresh produce brand marketing specialist with a global reach. As the UK’s Master Licensor for leading fresh produce brands Pink Lady® and Tenderstem® broccoli, Coregeo® has led the fresh produce industry in brand management and marketing for over two decades.

Coregeo’s stable of brands also includes gourmet avocado brand Gem® along with successful expansion in Europe as the Master Licensor for Bimi® broccoli and further marketing supporting for the Tenderstem® broccoli and Pink Lady® brands globally.

Coregeo® specialises in intellectual property and brand management, trade and consumer marketing services and trade relationship management.

More information at www.coregeo.co.uk or /www.linkedin.com/company/coregeo

About Pink Lady®

Unleash the sweet taste, crisp crunch and juicy boost of a Pink Lady® apple. Only the best of the best apples are selected, hand-picked and given the Pink Lady® seal of approval, so you can taste the WOW with every bite.

Pink Lady® apples are the first to blossom and the last to be harvested, each one soaking up 200 days of sunshine. It’s this generous growing time on the tree that gives Pink Lady® its gorgeous rosy blush.

Pink Lady® apples are also packed with goodness – they are a natural source of energy and a single apple supplies a quarter of your day’s vitamin C. In addition, you’ll find boron to keep your bones strong, and pectin, which helps your body digest food more efficiently. What’s more, with an average 100g Pink Lady® apple containing about 50 calories, they’re the perfect ingredient or snack for a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit www.pinkladyapples.co.uk

The Pink Lady® trademarks are registered by Apple and Pear Australia Limited (APAL) in more than 80 territories worldwide and reserved for the exclusive use of licensees.