Zespri Sungold Kiwifruit Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Healthy Snack Award

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Zespri TM SunGold TM Kiwifruit, the #1 selling kiwifruit brand, was selected as a winner of the 2022 Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Awards. Zespri SunGold TM Kiwifruit provides the complete package of taste and feel-good nutrition, with more than 20 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, fiber, potassium, folate, vitamin E and antioxidants, making them the perfect naturally sweet, healthy snack.

“Winning the Healthy Snack Award is really exciting, and the national media coverage helps inspire consumers to shake up their fruit bowl and try Zespri SunGold TM Kiwifruit this season,” explains Jeanne Wilson, Zespri’s head of marketing for the North American market.

Zespri’s SunGold TM Kiwifruit were featured in Good Housekeeping magazine in addition to being highlighted during a national broadcast segment on the TODAY Show on July 6. During the segment, Stefani Sassos, RDN, Deputy Director at Good Housekeeping Institute, shared information on the selection process and the snacks that won the Healthy Snack Awards.

Retailers are encouraged to stock up and build large eye-catching displays of Zespri TM SunGold TM so shoppers can easily find Zespri’s award-winning kiwifruit. Moreover, retailers can increase their sales by more than 200 percent by placing Zespri display units in their produce section.* For more details on the 2022 Healthy Snack Awards, retailers can visit GoodHousekeeping.com or contact their

Zespri TM sales representative.

Sources: IRI Total U.S. – Latest 52 weeks ending 3/31/22*

ABOUT ZESPRITM GROUP, LTD.

Zespri TM is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 700 based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green, Zespri SunGold TM and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and to become carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.