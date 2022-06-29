Applewood Fresh Growers Gears Up With Rave Apples for the Start of Flavorful Michigan Harvest Season

Applewood Fresh®, a premier fourth-generation grower, packer/shipper of Michigan-grown apples is counting down the days to the start of their flavorful harvest, with Rave® in August.

Outrageously juicy with a refreshing snappy zing, Rave® apples are part Honeycrisp and part MonArk. They have that infamous Honeycrisp bite but harvest a few weeks earlier than other apple varieties. MN55 cultivar apples were bred naturally through traditional cross-pollination methods by David Bedford at the University of Minnesota’s apple breeding program. The company has grown the juicy, early season Apple for the past five years. Availability is expected to grow exponentially in 2023 and beyond.

Rave® is only available for a limited time each year. “Look for Michigan Rave® harvest and shipping around August 19th, with fruit available through October” said Scott Swindeman, President, Managing Owner of Applewood Fresh. “With the new acreage coming into production and good growing conditions, the 2022 crop looks to give us a very good increase in volume of over 50% from last season, which gives our customers opportunity for promotions” said Brian Coates, VP of Sales, and Business Development.

Applewood Fresh offers bulk packaging in Standard and Euro Tray pack Cartons, as well as some packaged options; 2 lb. pouch and tote bags which fit the current trend of increased packaged sales in the apple category. “Retailers should promote packaged fruit and merchandise in lead-off positions in their produce departments to drive sales. Customers are looking for quick grab and go solutions as they navigate the store to expedite their shopping trip,” said Brian.

Retailers that get behind the limited time offering of Rave, are able to have early season success driving dollars and volume to their apple category.

Applewood Fresh will be working in conjunction with their partner Stemilt Growers, Wenatchee, WA to support the planned apple experiential marketing activities in multiple city locations in August-September. “We’re looking forward to executing these activities, along with other marketing support of promoting through Social Media, and our continued partnership with Social Media influencers like The Produce Moms®, and with other targeted campaigns, to help drive awareness of this variety and drive sales for our retail partners” said Antonia Mascari, VP of Marketing. So, get ready to kick off sales in the apple category with this rising and emerging apple variety.