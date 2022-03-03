WAPA Releases February’s Apple And Pear Stock Figures

WAPA, the World Apple and Pear Association, released the apple and pear stock figures from 1 February 2022. The figures show that in Europe apple stocks increased by 7.2% compared to 2021 to reach 3,606,980 T, while pear stocks decreased by 30% to 408,340 T. In the USA, apple stocks as of 1 February 2022 stood at 1,478,180 T (-0.8% compared to 2021), while pear stocks reached 149,553 T (31.9% above 2021). WAPA will continue to publish the monthly stock figures on its website and social media channels for the rest of the season.

WAPA, the World Apple and Pear Association, collects every month the stock figures for apples and pears from Europe and the United States. WAPA can reveal that European apple stocks stood at 3,606,980 T as of 1 February 2022, which is 7.2% above the figure of 2021. This was mainly driven by the increases concerning Red Jonaprince (35.9% up from 2021), Golden Delicious (+22.5%), Gala (+19.9%), and Jonagold (+17.2%), while several varieties decreased, including Cripps Pink (-17.3%) and Granny Smith (-13.2%). On the other hand, pear stocks stood at 408,340 on 1 January 2022, 30% below the volume of 2021, mostly because of the large decrease in Italy (-83.2%).

In the USA, apple stocks in January stood at 1,478,180 T (down 0.8% compared to 2021). The overall stability is due to the fact that Granny Smith’s 26.9% increase over 2021 compensated for the decrease among several large varieties, such as Fuji (-19.1%), Red Delicious (-12.6%), and Gala (-9.3%). Pears stocks in the USA stood at 149,553 T, which is 31.9% above last year.

WAPA will continue to release the stock levels for the rest of the season. The figures from the 1st of March 2022 will be made public on the WAPA website at the beginning of April.

WAPA was founded in August 2001 with the objectives of providing a forum for discussion on matters of interest to the apple and pear business and initiating recommendations to strengthen the sector. The current President of the Association is Nicholas Dicey (HortGro – South Africa) and the current Vice-President is Dominik Woźniak (Society for Promotion of Dwarf Fruit Orchards / Rajpol – Poland). WAPA membership includes the following countries and areas: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, France, Germany, Italy, Moldova, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Scandinavia, Slovenia, South Africa, Ukraine, the UK and the USA.