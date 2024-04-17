Sparkfly and Olo Team Up to Revolutionize Guest Engagement

The New Real-Time Engagement Ecosystem is Designed to Increase Guest Acquisition, Engagement, Retention, and Overall Lifetime Value for Enterprise Restaurant Brands

ATLANTA — Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company, has forged a strategic partnership with Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, to create the next-generation intelligent guest engagement ecosystem.

With tens of thousands of restaurant locations already supported by Sparkfly and Olo collectively, there are significant expansion opportunities supporting growth and innovation for enterprise restaurant brands.

The real-time, bi-directional integration forms a seamless 360-degree engagement experience that enhances offer management, loyalty experiences, and guest engagement for web, mobile, and in-store orders, replacing legacy all-in-one platforms with two innovative platforms working in unison. Simply put, Sparkfly’s technology improves the personalization and specificity of rewards and limited-time offers for Olo’s brands, leading to a better overall guest experience.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Sparkfly,” said Nolan Decoster, SVP Business Development at Olo. “The integration with Sparkfly’s innovative technology perfectly aligns with our mission to empower brands in delivering personalized experiences for every guest, every time. Together, we’re forging a flexible engagement ecosystem poised to seamlessly accelerate future growth.”

By leveraging Sparkfly’s Offer Management, Loyalty, Digital Wallet, and POS Middleware Platform in collaboration with Olo’s Engage product suite—specifically its Guest Data Platform and Marketing solutions—restaurant brands will receive robust engagement capabilities to increase frequency and spend, providing uniquely tailored experiences to their guests to keep them excited and engaged.

“This partnership represents a significant advancement in the restaurant industry,” said Catherine Tabor, Founder and CEO of Sparkfly. “Bringing our two platforms together creates a dynamic opportunity for brands to step out of old digital experiences and into the future of meaningful guest engagement and loyalty.”

The integration pairs Sparkfly’s ability to issue, validate, and redeem offers and rewards, capture loyalty credentials, apply loyalty rules, and capture detailed transaction data for reporting, insights, and future personalized engagement strategies with Olo’s ability to organize the captured data into guest segments for automated marketing campaigns to drive revenue, acquisition, and retention.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Denny’s, Bojangles, First Watch, and Texas Roadhouse unify guest engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with guests. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real time POS and digital ordering connectivity, offer management, loyalty, digital offer and rewards wallets, and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.

About Olo| Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 300 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.