Alliance Retail Group Partners with Swiftly for New Retail Media Network

HENDERSONVILLE, TENN — Alliance Retail Group is excited to launch its Retail Media Network in conjunction with Swiftly. More than 1,400 independent retailers can now connect more personally with their 22 million unique consumers through digital and in-store campaigns—everywhere shoppers interact with the retailer’s brand. “What sets our Retail Media Network apart is that our retailers will receive 100% of the dollars we collect on their behalf for running the promotions. It is also at no cost to our retailers, we feel that is business critical in today’s competitive grocery landscape” said Jena Sowers, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance Retail Group. She went on to add “Our technology company, iPro Systems, sets our retailers up perfectly to leverage our scale, size, & data rich environment to maximize this opportunity.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ARG and welcome their 1,400 retailers to the vast Swiftly Retail Media network,” said Sean Turner, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of Swiftly. “Independent retailers are under increasing pressure to deliver high quality digital connections and personalized experiences to their customers in today’s competitive retail market.”

Through the Retail Media Network, brands and retailers can now implement national omnichannel promotional campaigns quickly and cohesively as well as collect the sales data to create more effective and targeted promotions in the future.

“We have already connected and supported our retail stores with a common technology platform. This foundation is what allows us to be the hub of the retailer’s point of sale, supporting the aggregation and reporting of data like a large grocery chain. We are leveraging our consumers and our collective $16.5 billion in retail sales” said Mike Bokarae, President, iPro Systems, ARG’s technology arm at the forefront of revolutionizing data extraction, sales tracking and reporting for independent retailers.

“Our data rich environment will allow our vendor partners to target consumers on a hyper-local basis to maximize their return. This is an important step in our mission to use technology to make independent grocers a virtual chain in all facets of the business and deliver value that our retailers could not capture on their own. We strive to create an insulating advantage for our retailers with the use of our proprietary technology” Bokarae said.

Swiftly’s Turner added, “This scale enables regional grocers to compete with retail giants like Walmart and Amazon for margin-rich retail media revenues. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to supporting independent retailers and equipping them with the resources needed to compete and win in today’s dynamic retail landscape.”

The Retail Media Network is just the latest strategy Alliance Retail Group is implementing by partnering with CPG companies and providing independent retailers with access to technological advances to compete with national chains.

Alliance Retail Group is a nonprofit organization that acts as a virtual chain to leverage their size, scale, and data rich environment to help independent retailers thrive in a competitive grocery environment.