Celebrate Earth Day 2024 with Natural Grocers

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers®, a longtime leader of the organic movement and the nation’s largest family-operated natural and organic retailer, is honoring Earth Day with epic savings™ and Earth Day educational efforts. Throughout the month, customers can enjoy in-store programming to promote environmentally conscious products, sustainable practices and special Earth Day-themed fun. The company’s month-long Earth Day celebration will culminate with three days of exclusive Earth Day deals, freebies and sweepstakes, April 20-22.

A HOPEFUL FUTURE

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers states, “Natural Grocers considers Earth Day to be an annual opportunity in raising awareness towards the interconnectedness of our food-producing systems and our planet. As a family-operated national retailer, our product standards are extraordinarily high because we know our choices are powerful. We choose to prioritize products that are organic, regenerative, humane, non-GMO, and fair trade. We choose to work with farmers, brands and vendors that prioritize rejuvenating ecosystems and consumer transparency. We choose to prohibit ingredients and processes that are scientifically proven to be harmful to human health and the planet — and that’s choosing hope. We invite our customers to join us for yet another Earth Day celebration, to learn more and save big on the products we carry that support a more hopeful, regenerative future for all of us.”

EARTH DAY DEALS, GIVEAWAYS & SWEEPSTAKES

Customers are invited to enjoy Natural Grocers’ Earth Day Celebration culminating April 20 – 22, with three days of special Earth Day discounts, sweepstakes, and giveaways.

DEALS

April 20 – 22: Customers will enjoy special Earth Day Deals of up to 38% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable℠ prices on Earth Day-inspired goods such as Stasher® Reusable Silicone Bags or Bowls, Equal Exchange Organic Chocolate Bars, Patagonia Provisions™ Organic Crackers, Natural Grocers® Brand 100% Recycled Paper Towels and Bath Tissue, and much more.[i]

GIVEAWAYS

April 20: The first 100 customers at every store will receive a FREE ladybug zip pouch bag. [ii]

The first 100 customers at every store will receive a FREE ladybug zip pouch bag. April 21: One Natural Grocers Brand organic cleaning product will be randomly given out each hour at checkout at all stores. [iii]

One Natural Grocers Brand organic cleaning product will be randomly given out each hour at checkout at all stores. April 22: {N}power members get one FREE 100% organic certified avocado. [iv]

{N}power members get one FREE 100% organic certified avocado. April 20-22: Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. [v] One $500 company-wide grand prize. $100 gift card prize at each store.

Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. April 20-22: {N}power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase.[vi]

SWEEPSTAKES

Through April 27: Customers are invited to count the ladybugsplaced throughout the pages of the April 2024 Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter the contest, customers simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 27, 2024. A drawing among all entries with the correct number of ladybugs will determine the winner.[vii]

EARTH DAY INSIGHTS & RESOURCES

Throughout April, the company will be offering environmentally conscious insights and resources related to food, homes, gardens and yards.

BEYOND PESTICIDES & LADYBUG LOVE

Through the month of April, Natural Grocers will also be promoting its seventh annual Ladybug Love fundraiser for Beyond Pesticides. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization, Beyond Pesticides works with allies in protecting public health and the environment to lead the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides.

Natural Grocers’ goal is to raise $25,000 in April for Beyond Pesticides and their Parks for a Sustainable Future program. Customers can support this cause by pledging not to use chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects at home, in yards, gardens and supporting 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers will donate $1per pledge and $2 for every Ladybug themed zip-pouch bag sold in stores.[viii]

Learn more about the parks and playing fields that have been converted to organic management practices underwritten by Natural Grocers and Beyond Pesticides by clicking here.

Click here to take or review the Ladybug Love pledge.

Customers can get more information about Ladybug Love and Natural Grocers’ 2024 Earth Day Celebration in the April edition of the good4u℠ Health Hotline (Vol. 81), available in stores or online.

To keep up with the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

Click here for a complimentary Earth Day Celebration press kit.

For media inquiries, please email kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers’ flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid only from 4/20/24 to 4/22/24 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offer redeemable only in store, on 4/20/24 for the first 100 customers at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. Limit one per customer at checkout.

[iii] Offer valid on 4/21/24 only. Giveaway includes one Natural Grocers Brand Organic Cleaning Product (of store’s choosing) randomly given away at checkout. Limit one per store per hour at checkout. Offer valid only while supplies last. No rain checks.

[iv] Limit one per {N}power customer. Valid 4/22/24 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[v] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 4/20/24 and ends on 4/22/24. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Limit one per {N}power customer. Valid 4/20/24 – 4/22/24 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[vii] Count the Ladybugs sweepstakes starts on 3/28/24 and ends on 4/27/24. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washingtonand Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law.

[viii] Pledge and/or purchase of Ladybug zip pouch must be made between 4/1/24 and 4/30/24 at Naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for donations. Following the pledge period, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, inc. will make a single matching donation of up to $25,000 in support of the Beyond Pesticides fundraiser.